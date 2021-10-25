Dessert options for your cancer fight

IT is estimated that approximately one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer every year. It is for this reason that women are increasingly called upon to adopt a more proactive approach to the fight against the disease. Recommendations include breast self-exams for adult women of all ages, with the personal responsibility to report any abnormalities to their physicians to facilitate further screening and annual mammograms.

Less talked about though, is one of the most effective, but significantly underestimated weapons used to fight breast cancer – good nutrition.

Research has shown that anti-cancer nutrition is not only important to slow down the breast cancer process, but it also reduces the risk of developing the disease and assists in the recovery process after cancer.

We have been exploring a variety of meal options and recipes specially customised by breast cancer survivor and owner of Eden Joy – a health food company dedicated to the breast cancer fight – Dr Elorine Turner Pryce over the last few weeks. This week we are focusing on desserts. Unfortunately, too many breast cancer patients have been falsely led to believe that they need to avoid them altogether because they will exacerbate cancer progression. But not so. Enjoy!

Sweet Potato Brownie

1 cup sweet potato flour or one medium sweet potato

Sweet potato (cooked)

1/2 cup almond flour, chickpea or cassava flour

2 tbsp beetroot powder or the juices from one small beetroot

2 dates

1/2 cup raisins (soaked)

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup water or nut milk unsweetened

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp coriander

1/4 tsp Himalayan salt

How to prepare: Pour all the ingredients into a blender. Blend until fully mixed or for about one minute. Grease a loaf pan and preheat the oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Pour the blended mixture into the greased loaf pan and bake for 20 minutes.

Jam cups

Filling:

2 dates

2 tbsp strawberries

1 tbsp arrowroot powder

How to prepare: Put the ingredients into a blender and blend for about 30 seconds. Pour the mixture into a pot over medium heat and stir constantly until thick. When thick enough (to your liking) turn off and allow to cool.

Pastry cups:

1/4 cup breadfruit flour

1/4 cup oat flour

2 tsp vegan butter or 1 tbsp olive oil

3-4 tbsp ice water

2 dates (optional)

How to Prepare: Place the ingredients into a bowl and mix well in a bowl. Then, grease muffin tins and press dough into a greased muffin tin. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for 10 to 12 minutes.

Cheesy corn bites

1/2 cup cashew (soaked)

1 tsp lemon juice

1/2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup water or nut milk enough to make a batter (not very runny)

1/2 cup ground corn or cornmeal

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp arrowroot

1 tsp olive oil

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/8 tsp coriander

4 dates

Place all the ingredients into the blender. Blend until smooth or for about one minute. Grease loaf pan and preheat oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Pour the mixture into the loaf pan and bake until firm or for approximately 25 minutes. Cool and cut into squares.

Yoghurt Parfait

14 oz lactose-free yoghurt

1/4 cup oat flour

1/4 cup raisins soaked

1 apple diced

How to prepare: Clean and sterilise glass jar then sit to dry. Add 1/2 the oats then 1/2 the yoghurt, then half blended raisins and half the diced apples. Repeat then close the jar and place this in the refrigerator overnight. Enjoy!

Coconut Banana Cream

1 ripe banana (frozen)

1/2 cup coconut jelly meat frozen

1/2 cup very ripe jackfruit frozen

1/4 tsp vanilla

1/8 tsp nutmeg

1/8 tsp cinnamon

How to prepare: Place frozen fruits and blend for about a minute. Add the remaining ingredients and pulse until smooth. Enjoy as-is or place it in the refrigerator if you would prefer it frozen. If you decide to let it freeze when you remove it from the fridge let it sit for about five minutes after freezing before consuming.

Quinoa crumble

1/2 cup quinoa (soaked and rinsed)

1/4 cup raisins (soaked and blended)

1/8 tsp vanilla

1/8 tsp cinnamon

How to prepare: Cook quinoa in enough water to just cover it in the pot on low heat. Allow it to cool then add the other ingredients. Mix well. Chill and enjoy or have it as is.

Cinna Rolls

1 cup unbleached flour

For gluten-free use:

1 cup oat flour

1/2 cup almond flour

1/2 cup rice flour or quinoa flour

3 tbsp tapioca or corn or potato starch

1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp flax meal

1/4 tsp Himalayan salt

1/8 tsp vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg

1/2 cup water or nut milk

How to prepare: Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and make a dough. Let it rest for 10 minutes.

Sprinkle flour on the counter and roll out the dough flat. Blend 1/2 cup raisins, 1/2 cup berries together.

Spread on the surface of the dough. Roll into a log then cut into rings. Place in a greased loaf pan and brush with water. Preheat oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes or until firm.