DIY misfiring fixes

THERE are some things that are really appreciated when they're guaranteed to arrive in five minutes — your Uber driver, fast food order, a refund on your online mispayment, pain meds kicking in, or getting test results you're itching to see. What's never appreciated or desired is any such timing in the bedroom, especially when a woman is nearing ovulation, and there's that mid-cycle peak in oestrogen that makes her want to take a trip to pound town.

Hell hath no fury like a woman who is cross, angry and miserable with a man who lives by the five-minute rule; or worse, less than that. But there are actual ways to rectify the issue, once there's no identified medical cause. And these, women say, don't necessarily involve roots, tonics or meds with iffy ingredients, but some do-it-yourself skills that will make him stop misfiring.

Suzette, 23, engaged:

Some people play mood music or soothing sounds — I find that podcasts help him to focus on something else other than his end result, and so he's able to go longer. So I'll ask Alexa to play a motivational podcast for getting over grief or something like that, and he'll be so engaged in the 12-step programme that his brain won't even register the fact that he's an excited bunny rabbit.

Kaya, 37, married:

The shock factor works — always be innovative, always do something that will throw him off, as the distraction helps take his mind off the need to launch quickly. Example, bring a toy into play when he least expects it, and that surprise will have his body rethinking going home to glory.

Allie, 30, married:

Talk to him...coach him. Be as serious about the task as Tappa is — it has to be a serious job for him. Talk him through it, motivate him, let him know that failure is not an option. I find that with Jamaican men especially, it's an entire mindset change that needs to happen, because they've been trained to jackhammer their way through intimate relationships. So you have to coach them into revising that whole learned strategy — it's a sociological task that you have to be committed to if you love your man.

Claudia, 27, dating:

Whatever vice he has — alcohol or whatever, you have to nip that in the bud. Research shows that men who are overly excited, have fear and anxiety about sex, who use alcohol and drugs, or who are depressed, are more likely to suffer from this issue. Which one affects your man? You have to work on the underlying issues — and trust me, you may unearth a lot of things once you go digging. Most times counselling helps, either as a couple or individually, so he can identify his issues and work on them. Many times it's mommy or daddy issues that they're dealing with, which messes them up.

Nadine, 40, married:

Switch it up so as not to overstimulate him. If it means switching positions 40 times during a session to ensure that his exuberance doesn't get him carried away, do it, until you're satisfied, even if it frustrates him.

Natalie, 34, married:

Work with him on his anxiety issues — sometimes it's a mind thing. Talk to him outside the bedroom about what's making him anxious, and reassure him that you'll always be supportive. That worked for my ex, who was so shy and anxious about his size and pleasing me, that I had many disappointing love sessions. Now with my husband it's much better, because we're each other's sounding boards.

Sophia, 24, dating:

Use science — there are duration sprays available on Amazon that will help to desensitise him so he lasts longer. It's as simple as that.