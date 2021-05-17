Do's and don'ts for buying your first lace wig

WE'VE come a long way from the days when wigs were synonymous with elderly Christian women. They have now become statements of luxury. Wig technology has improved so much over the last few years that if done right, it can be next to impossible to tell if a woman is wearing one.

While ads and Instagram models may make it seem as if these wigs are easy to attain and care for, there are many things that must be considered before you invest in a wig (yes, invest, because they can be expensive). Dr Sertina McGregor Fuller is a wig design and repair specialist, and the founder of Sertyfied Hair ( sertyfiedhair.com). She gives these do's and don'ts for first time wig wearers.

DO'S

Know exactly what you want

Think about your reason for buying a wig and what style and type will be most suitable for your needs. If you plan to wear your wig a lot, you want to get a high-quality, durable type. Some wigs have no lace at all, and those are very limited in how they can be styled. Some have lace closures in different sizes that allow some flexibility in styling. There are also full lace wigs that offer even more versatility.

Choose quality hair and lace

Ensure that you understand the type of hair and lace that you want because there are many types and some are more durable and discreet than others. HD lace, for example, is discreet because it is very thin, but it is high-maintenance because it can be torn easily.

Customise your wig

You can bleach the knotted hair on the lace to a colour that looks more like your skin tone, and thin out the hair line on the wig so it doesn't look as dense and artificial.

Go glueless if you can

Depending on the kind of lace wig, if it is made very well and fits you snugly, then you don't need glue. There are also super-hold gels that can be used in place of glue, such as got 2b glued, Gorilla Snot glue (not Gorilla glue, please) and Bold Hold. These allow for a strong hold, but still allow you to remove the unit as often as you need to.

Take good care of your unit

Whenever you take it off, don't just throw it down. Ensure that it's clean and stored in a cool, dry place. Use good products on your unit to ensure that it lasts.

DON'TS

Don't buy a wig impulsively

It's a big investment. Ensure you shop around carefully for a hair type that suits you, and a high-quality lace. You can have your wig custom-made so that it fits you perfectly. Know your budget and how much you are willing to spend. A minimum of two bundles will be used, and they increase in price as you go up in inches. It's best to buy your wig from a place that allows you to try it before you buy it.

Don't go full frontal first

“I always recommend a closure for first-time wig wearers. You might like the idea of a full frontal because of how nice they look, but they're high maintenance if you've never worn a wig before. Once you master how to care for a closure, then you can jump into a frontal wig.

Don't let just anyone make or install your wig

Source a wig designer who matches your style and can give the finished look that you want. Good wigs are not cheap, so you want to ensure that you have someone who knows what they are doing.

Don't avoid your natural hair forever

If you are wearing your wig for a prolonged time and not paying any attention to your own hair, you can end up not having good quality hair underneath the wig, if any at all. Wash and deep condition your hair and ensure that you keep it healthy under there.

Don't be too lace-conscious

Lace will always be lace, no matter how good it is, so if people come very close to you and are very observant they will see it, regardless of how much customisation you do. This is especially if the lace comes all the way to your forehead skin. If you are too self-conscious about it, just don't invest in a wig. You will find too many faults with your investment and feel like you have wasted your money.