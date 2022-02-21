Don't get mad, get even

FOR those of us who have had our hearts stomped on by cheating partners, even if we are not the revenge type, not all of us can passively wait for karma to do its job. For a quick win — instead of venting and languishing in the pain of a broken heart alone — some people who have been scorned chose to get even by engaging in a steamy hook-up or two of their own.

Here are the tales of a few people who decided to settle the score with their exes instead of wallowing in the pain of the heartbreak and waiting for it to subside:

Angeline, 35, real estate agent:

In 2016 I found out that my man at the time was cheating on me with my best friend. I found the messages on the phone. They were not only getting intimate together, they were going out (they worked as insurance agents in the same company), and I never suspected anything because we were all friends before anyway. So I e-mailed the chat to her man (who happened to be my type), and after a few weeks of chatting and comforting each other we decided not to tell them immediately and started hooking up too. We started liking each other more and this year we are getting married after six years together.

Simone, 31, business owner:

I am adventurous, but when I started dating my ex I promised him that we would be exclusive. Anyway, while I was busy being faithful, he was not. It turns out he has a type; the other girl was also as adventurous as I am. When I reached out to her I found out that she didn't know about me, but she also had someone else. As revenge, we did the one thing we knew he wanted to do — but not with him — with her side guy and in his house. We recorded it and made sure that he got to see it all. I never looked back and to the best of my knowledge neither did she. We are good friends now.

Jerome, 39, medical officer:

My ex-girlfriend was overly generous with availing herself to different men at work. I realised that people would stare at me when I would pick her up or drop off her lunch. My friend's sister, who went to intern at the company, found out about her reputation and told her brother. I befriended her boss, whom she hates, hooked up with her and made sure she was aware of it. I eventually gave her a chance and she left the company because of the tension in the office, but eventually I moved on because I just could not trust her, she was too friendly with every guy.

Ramone, 32, plant operations manager:

My ex cheated on me for months before she eventually left with the guy because he had more money. What she couldn't get was the same satisfaction though, and he wasn't as in tune with her emotions — he was on the flashier side. She reached out to me when I got promoted, was more financially stable, and had started my car rental business. She wanted to come back. I reeled her in, hooked up a few times, then left Jamaica for a year without telling her and dropped her like hot bread.

Marlon, 44, contractor:

I moved to the US trying to make a better life and kept investing in my woman, making sure that all her wants and needs were taken care of while I got straight. About four years into being here my mother called me to tell me that she saw my woman and my friend and it didn't look right. I did some investigations and, to my surprise, they weren't even trying to hide the affair. I told her that her papers were ready, made her prepare herself and sell her things in preparation to travel, and I just came home and left with my children and their mother instead. I started dating my kids' mother again and we got married and are happy now. My ex is back in Jamaica battering somewhere — my ex-friend moved on from her after I found out about them.