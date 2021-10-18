Donations pour in for teen moms

All Woman Editor Petulia Clarke-Lawrence (2nd right) accepts gifts towards the recently-launched All Woman drive for items to benefit the Women's Centre of Jamaica Foundation, Spanish Town Centre, from members of the Women's Leadership Initiative (WLI) last Wednesday.

Making the presentation on behalf of the WLI are Renee Menzies McCallum, chair; and former chairs Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham (left), chair Membership Committee, and Marcia Erskine (right), chair, PR Fundraising & Events Committee.

The gifts included discounted toys from Eustace Lee, baby clothes from Ammars, and $15,000 in vouchers from MegaMart.

All Woman has adopted the Spanish Town Centre.