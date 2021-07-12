Experience real love and loyalty with a Cancer

IF you've ever dated someone who was born between June 21 and July 22, then you have probably experienced real love and loyalty at least once in your life. Word on the street is that Cancers are the real deal — nurturing, kind, and loyal to a fault — but they can get a little (or a lot) controlling.

With the crab as their zodiac symbol, the people who belong to this water sign are often said to be just like the shifty little creatures, adapting well in different environments like crabs on a beach. In relationships, some people find that they can fall deeply in love with Cancers once they decide to come out of their shells, but others find that beneath the tough exterior, these crabs are just full of... Let them tell you themselves.

The Cancer man

Jen, 31, HR officer:

He is the only boyfriend that I am sure never cheated on me. I'm not usually quick to swear for any man, but believe me when I tell you that he was either very faithful or very good at hiding things. And I'm a Gemini so you know I'm a detective. I'd know. But although he was loyal, he was a very boring man. He refused to try new things, whether in the bed or otherwise, and I needed passion and adventure. I ended up cheating on him with a Leo.

Shanae, 28, officer:

My ex is a Cancer. The worst narcissist mi eva buck up pan!!!!!! So manipulative, BADMIND and BITTER!!!! You can call the man dem BITTA PAULS!

Tori, 23, intern:

Cancer people really deserve to have the crab as their sign because they are one big set of crab inna barrel. My former best friend was a Cancer, and my ex-boyfriend's birthday was the day after hers, so they're both Cancers. Anyway, I saw my man's number saved in her phone as 'birthday neighbour' and didn't think anything of it at first, then after a while I noticed they were talking more and more. I never saw the chat on his phone because he kept deleting it, so one day I borrowed her phone and looked. They were exchanging nudes, saying 'I love you' and apparently planning to 'break the news' to me.

The Cancer woman

Shaq, 25, marketing officer:

She was like a switch, to be honest. No balance with her. Either she was all the way up — cheery and singsong vibes, or all the way down — gloomy and dark, whether there was a reason or not. She was very kind and thoughtful, but she also had a strong “the world revolves around me” kind of energy.

Jason, 32, teacher:

I had two Cancer girlfriends and truly, they have very different personalities. The only thing they had in common is that they are very lazy in bed. They love being pleased but always want to 'fall asleep' after they had their fun, or have some other excuse. Either they can't feel their knees, are very tired after two minutes, or have a toothache so nothing can go in their mouth.

Kevin, 41, agent:

They're alright ennuh. One of the 'iriest' set a girls. My current girlfriend is a Cancer and she takes good care of me. She can really cook. She has her jealous moments but she is not the type to be looking over my shoulder and questioning me about my whereabouts. She is kind of secretive though. So who knows what she is up to...