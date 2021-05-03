Extra special gifts for mom

“A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.” — Unknown

MOTHER'S Day is being celebrated on Sunday, May 9, and is one of those extra special times of year when we shower our moms with gifts, plenty of affection, and go all out to show them how much we love and appreciate them.

Gifting the special moms in your life doesn't have to be stressful or expensive — so whether it's your mom, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother or a friend, All Woman's mini gift guide, featuring businesses by women entrepreneurs, can help you to find the perfect gift or gifts to say Happy Mother's Day.

Cute and sentimental personalised and customised gifts

Personalised gifts are the cutest and some of the most sentimental, and we are sure any mom will be happy with a selection of customised gifts from girl-powered gift boutique, Nineteen87. Focused on making your special days and occasions more memorable, Nineteen87 offers a wide range of personalised and customised gifts and accessories for every occasion.

Shop their Mother's Day collection at shopnineteen87.com or find them on Instagram at @shopnineteen87.

Delectable charcuterie boards & boxes

Charcuterie boards are all the rave right now and we understand why; who doesn't like a delectable and perfectly packaged assortment of cured meats, cheeses, crackers, fruits, nuts and more — the perfect balance of savouries and select sweets to tantalise your mom's palate. We promise, your mom will love this gift! Check out Brie + Vino for a variety of charcuterie boards and boxes to treat your mom to a delightful gift this Mother's Day.

For more information, visit their Instagram page @brieandvino.

'Beauty queen' treatment

Every woman loves to get dressed up and feel glamorous, and what better way to let the 'queen of your heart' feel extra special on Mother's Day than with a 'glam' natural make-up session for the occasion. Natural make-up specialist Charissa Zoé will have your mom looking and feeling like the queen she is on Mother's Day. Book her make-up service via her website at charissazoe.com or via her Instagram page at @charissazoemua.

As an added 'queen treat', you can get her Gabby Glam Cosmetics' 'Selah' lip collection, which consists of three glosses Faith (soft pink pearl shimmer), Celeste (peach with gold shimmer pigmentation) and Blessed (a sheer baby blush pigmentation). These glosses can be worn alone, with a lip liner or on top of mom's fav lipstick. Selah lip collection is available at select pharmacies islandwide and at gabbyglamcosmetics.com.

Spa day

We all know how busy moms are, from childcare and nurturing her family to making boss moves at work, every mom needs some 'self-care'. And what better way to pamper your number one fan on Mother's Day than with a spa day with all the fixings to make her feel relaxed and rejuvenated. MJ Body Concept Spa is a boutique spa that offers customised face, nail, body and waxing services and also has a new spa offering — CBD PEDICURE which includes their signature spa pedicure with a luxurious foot soak, massage and mask infused with lemongrass and CBD (cannabinoid from marijuana plant) oils. Visit them on Instagram at @mjbcspa to book spa services for your mom.

Sweet treats

If your mom has a sweet tooth and enjoys delicious cakes and pastries, treat her to some tasty cupcakes, cheesecake and more from Truly Marvalous Cakes and Pastries. Choose from a divine cherry cheesecake, or an assortment of cupcake flavours to include lychee coconut, chocolate mocha, lemon blueberry and red velvet. Make the treat extra special for mom by including a Phalaenopsis orchid with your order — now that is a winning combination. To order your sweet treat for mom visit @trulymarvalouscakespastries on Instagram.