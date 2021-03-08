IWD 2021: Female firefighters take on the challenge

IT is an honour and distinct privilege to partake in the recognition and celebration of International Women's Day 2021 under the campaign theme #ChooseToChallenge. These three words are not simple, nor should they be taken lightly. As the Jamaica Fire Brigade celebrates 150 years of fire service to the people of Jamaica, the presence of myself and other industrious female firefighters is living testament of women choosing to challenge.

October 1871 marked the formation of the Kingston Fire Brigade; it was a small number of men under the command of Scotsman Alexander McFarlane. Today, it is an amalgamated Jamaica Fire Brigade comprising strong men and dynamic women. This highlights how far we have come and how far we intend to go. Throughout the years, the women of this organisation challenged themselves and didn't settle for mediocrity. We envision ourselves as not just dispatchers, but hardworking firefighters who #ChooseToChallenge the status quo. It was that same tenacity that elevated our pioneer, former Assistant Commissioner Maureen Thompson, who created a pathway for us to follow. We salute you madam.

Hence, I urge all women in all organisations to fight the good, positive and productive fight which ensures growth and development to achieve what once seemed impossible. A reluctance to challenge means a lost chance for success. Be audacious and persistent, put on the whole armour of God in all your endeavours. CHOOSE to defeat your obstacles. CHOOSE to embrace your challenges. We #ChooseToChallenge and so should you.

Julian Davis Buckle is the superintendent of the Kingston and St Andrew Division of the Jamaica Fire Brigade.