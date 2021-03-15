Flossing – the thin line between good and bad oral hygiene

MOST people religiously brush their teeth twice daily but, unfortunately, an equally significant number of people continue to neglect one of the most important parts of the basic recommended oral care regimen—flossing. This, associate dentist at Hope Dental in Liguanea Dr Kimberley Oliver says, is like washing your hair but not the scalp – partly effective and setting yourself up for trouble.

“Did you know that without flossing you neglect around 40 per cent of the surfaces of your teeth? The toothbrush only cleans the surfaces of the teeth that people see when you smile, the surfaces facing the tongue and the surfaces you bite on,” Dr Oliver explained.

She underscored that flossing is an effective way to clean areas of the teeth that the toothbrush bristle cannot reach, and it reduces the chances of plaque build-up, bad breath, cavities, and gingivitis.

“The bristles of your toothbrush just cannot get between the tight spaces of the teeth. When you floss you are cleaning tiny food particles that may be caught under the gum line, which is where the gum and teeth meet. By flossing, you help to keep the gum healthy and by extension decrease your chances of developing gum diseases,” Dr Oliver advised.

When brushing and flossing are done in combination daily, the tooth fairy says that you are guaranteed to save not just money but several trips to the dentist. In addition to these perks, Dr Oliver outlines other perks of flossing when you brush, to include preventing and/or eliminating bad breath, improving your oral hygiene and contributing to your overall wellness.

But how do you floss properly? Dr Oliver has the perfect three-step strategy that is guaranteed to help you gain a healthier smile:

1. Wind a few inches of floss around your two pointer fingers, leaving a couple of inches to floss with.

2. Hold the floss firmly and slide it gently between your teeth and move the floss up and down against the teeth in a rubbing motion.

3. As you approach the gum line, gently curve the floss into a snug 'C' shape and slowly slide it between the gum line and the tooth.

She instructs that you repeat this process for the rest of your teeth, and make sure to use a new section of floss to remove plaque and food debris from each tooth.

Now that you're equipped with the right technique to floss safely, it is important to learn the tools that are available to you for flossing. The safest and most commonly recommended options available include:

*Floss threads (preferably waxed);

*Threaders with the handles (many people find them to be easier to use);

*Water pics (the latest trend, it makes flossing so much easier); and

*Proxy brush/interdental brush (two types of devices that can be used to floss)

The dentist notes that when flossing, you may notice that your gums are red and inflamed, which could indicate gingivitis. She also points out that you may see some bleeding while flossing. “However, once you continue to floss routinely and brush properly, the bleeding should stop after a few days, and your gums will be healthier.”

Dr Oliver pointed out, however, that if bleeding persists even after you begin to floss regularly, you should speak with your dentist.

— PENDA HONEYGHAN