Gail Moore — Not just about the numbers

GAIL Moore believes that we all have the power to change the world. In her own words, “solving the world's hunger problem is not unattainable”. Solving world hunger may sound a bit far-fetched, but we'll get back to that later.

Moore, a partner and risk and quality and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) leader at PwC Jamaica, has been working in the wings in recent years to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable Jamaicans. She supports several causes, but refrains from talking about the details of her philanthropy. But her role as PwC's environment leader has placed her at the forefront of the firm's corporate responsibility efforts and she has quickly tied philanthropic responsibility to this role. She believes that people are at the centre of environmental conservation, after all, it's people who protect the planet.

Even during these pressing pandemic years, Moore has rallied the PwC troops to raise funds to support schools in downtown Kingston, close to the head office. At PwC, the staff has been very involved in supporting the firm's corporate social responsibility efforts, and among their most recent contributions are care packages and treats for over 100 children at St Michael's Primary and a donation of seven desktop computers, 30 tablets, and online literacy training software valuing $2 million to Holy Trinity High School's Academic Intervention Programme. Other outreach activities are in the works.

So how does this accomplished leader find time in her busy professional life to pursue her passion for solving pressing problems? “If something is truly important, you'll make time for it. There is so much need out there and I can't just sit by and expect someone else to do something about it,” Moore shared candidly.

“I think if we all do what we can to help out, to make the life of even one child better, we can create a wave of activism in Jamaica.”

Moore is keen on focusing her advocacy on children as she feels they are among the most vulnerable and she is particularly interested in addressing nutrition, health and education. “Our children suffer the most from poverty and crime and I'm committed to giving them a fighting chance, particularly in the face of all they have been through during COVID,” she said.

Moore's causes don't just stop at improving the lives of the vulnerable; she is also keen on doing more work in the area of environmental protection. Infusing green elements into the agenda for a PwC flagship accounting event she's been leading for the past four years was one of her first green efforts. Other actions include donating to the work of the Jamaica Environment Trust, leading the firm's beach clean-up activities, and leading PwC's green team to raise awareness and increase staff participation in green programmes.

For anyone interested in joining a cause, Moore has this to say:

“Start where you live or work. We can all reach out in our communities, through churches, schools, NGOs, other institutions, or directly to anyone we know in need. We can get together at work and raise money among the team to donate to a cause, or join a civic group. The collective effort provides a swell of support. Do what you can, where you can. One act of kindness at a time will make a huge difference.”

And what of Moore's belief that solving world hunger isn't unattainable? Well, she may be on to something and in fact if you think it through, she isn't wrong. Moore believes it takes collective responsibility and effort at the governmental, NGO, community and individual levels.

“You don't have to be only generous out of abundance but you can be generous out of poverty,” said Moore. “And there are so many issues impacting the global food system, including poverty, the climate crisis, COVID-19 and, of course, conflict. The key is having a spirit of generosity and tackling the issues in some critical sectors that will result in lasting impact.”