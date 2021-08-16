Getting to the root of PCOS hair loss

“SO I notice my hair is thinning, especially around the crown section. And sometimes when I comb it, it comes out in bundles in the comb. I really need help with that.”

Being a nutritionist, I interact almost daily with women who have been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Although a very common condition — it is believed one in 10 women will be diagnosed with PCOS — many women have little or no knowledge of the condition until their diagnosis. Symptoms that are commonly associated with PCOS include irregular cycles, mood swings, digestive issues, insomnia, bloating, acne and excessive body hair.

While many women with PCOS grow thicker hair on their face and body, some also experience hair thinning and hair loss, which is referred to as androgenic hair loss. This is mostly due to the excessive level of male hormones that women with PCOS often have, which can lead to acne, thinning hair and hair loss

So what can be done? Like the many other symptoms of PCOS, a holistic approach is needed that focuses on balancing hormones by controlling blood sugar, reducing inflammation, treating gut issues and nutrient deficiencies, and making use of possible topical treatments.

Control blood sugar levels

Many women with PCOS also have insulin resistance, which means their body is producing too much insulin to regulate the amount of glucose in the bloodstream.

Elevated insulin levels in women can cause excessive production of male hormones; when this happens scalp hair loss can occur at the front and sides, mimicking the male pattern.

Reduce inflammation and oxidative stress

Your body as a woman with PCOS wasn't made for stress; you react to it more strongly and stay in the “stressed out” mode for a longer period of time. Spiked stress levels can disrupt the hair's natural growth cycle, which may lead to excessive shedding and hair loss.

Mineral deficiency + gut issues

Many women with PCOS will suffer from poor gut health ­— whether it's leaky gut, a yeast or bacterial overgrowth, or low stomach acid. Here is the thing, if your gut isn't able to properly break down and absorb vitamins and minerals, your body will reduce the amount of nutrients going to your hair follicle so hair becomes lacklustre, dry and breaks off.

Use topical treatments

Rosemary essential oil is one of the first essential oils I recommend to promote hair growth. It reduces androgenic hair loss and stimulates new hair growth. Mix a few drops of rosemary oil into olive oil or castor oil and massage it into your hair and scalp.

Speak with your doctor

Around 25 per cent of women with PCOS go on to experience thyroid issues, whether hypothyroidism (low-functioning thyroid) or Hashimoto's disease (an autoimmune disease where the body cells attack the thyroid). Common signs that you are experiencing thyroid-related hair loss rather than androgenic hair loss are bald patches occurring all over the scalp, thinning of the outer section of the eyebrows mixed with dry skin, low energy, and sudden weight gain.

If you are a woman with PCOS I understand how difficult it can be to do it alone, especially when you are trying your best and not seeing results. Know that it isn't your fault and that your body isn't broken — it just requires more delicate handling. In my practice I help women diagnosed with PCOS to overcome and manage PCOS naturally by truly identifying and treating what is happening at the root of their issues.

Monique Allen, BSC, is a certified holistic nutritionist and PCOS coach. She runs a web-based practice where she helps women overcome PCOS symptoms and balance hormones naturally without diet, the gym, or pills. If you need additional resources or personal support, follow her on social media @themoniqueallen or e-mail hello@themonique.com