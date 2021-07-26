Getting 'WIGGY' with it



WHETHER it be wigs, ponytails or braided hairstyles, wearing synthetic hair is the preferred choice of many women. Synthetic hair is easier to maintain and doesn't need much fixing up, especially when you are on the go. Studies even indicate that it can help to boost a woman's confidence. However, wearing false hair is one thing, but ensuring it's properly installed or attached is another, as your confidence could vanish within seconds, if it's not.

These women share with All Woman their most embarrassing false hair moments.

MD, 22:

A baby pulled off my wig in church, that was a most embarrassing thing. I was so hurt, because everyone turned around and was looking at me. I wanted to cry. I just hurried to put it back on.

TT, 22:

I remember during high school in summer class, I was sitting next to a boy I had a crush on and at the time I was wearing braids. I guess I was feeling myself a bit too much by trying to impress the young man. I flashed my braids and then I saw three plaits on the ground. The entire class was laughing, including my crush. I was so embarrassed.

MD, 25:

This was in the days when I didn't like sew-ins, and preferred to glue the hair on because I didn't like the bulge that sew-ins left on my head. So anyway I had got my tracks glued on for a beach trip, and I didn't plan to go in the water at all, because I don't like the sea. We got there and I was just lying in the sand for the most part, until my date said we should go in the water. I agreed to just wade in for a little bit, and that we did, until the water was up to my waist. Then we got lost in each other, and were kissing and stuff, and our friends on the shore were taking photos of us. Well, there's a reason why old folks say that you should never turn your back to the sea, because before I knew it, I was covered by a wave, and another, and another before I could even find my footing. My date was dragging me back to shore, and in the confusion, I lost a couple tracks. I realised, and tried to play it off by covering my head with my beach wrap, and no one else would have known, if the sea wasn't so spiteful. Because just my luck, a new wave brought in the tracks that had fallen off, and spilled them right at our feet with the seaweed and seashells. If the ground could swallow me I would have gone right in, because my date's face went from puzzled, to bewilderment, to realisation in five seconds flat, and then he laughed and just hugged me.

AT, 21:

I was wearing false hair for a while and the thread got loose, so the hair tracks started to come out. The boy I liked at the time pointed it out and laughed.

SM, 22:

It was the first year in university and I was walking with my friends. I had twist braids and I used my hands to fix my hair and a couple fell out. Only my friends saw, but I was still embarrassed even though they were the only ones who realised what happened.

YW, 23:

My most embarrassing false hair moment was when I went to a party on Christmas Eve at Limelight Plaza, Half-Way-Tree and my ponytail fell off in front of a group of men. All I could do was take it up and walk away.

WL, 30:

I was invited to a party in a gated complex last New Year's Eve, and I was there doing my thing, on my head top at the poolside, doing all kinds of antics to impress the guys who had invited me. One of my friends is a resident, and had invited the crew to hang. We are all in a group chat, and next day we were discussing the party. My friend, the resident, posted some screen grabs from his HOA group WhatsApp, where they were posting photos of how the partygoers had trashed the clubhouse. Among the photos were some of red weave plaits in the pool, and even some as far as on the road leading to the car park. I was the only one with that colour braids. My friends still don't let me live it down, and to this day, they still laugh over the trail of braids I left behind in the people's good, good neighbourhood. Legend has it that there's still a solitary plait on the ground in the car park as a reminder of our New Year's Eve shenanigans.