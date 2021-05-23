Give your child a blind date with a book

IT'S often said that you shouldn't judge a book by its cover. This is especially a good rule of thumb to practise when you are trying to develop a love for reading in children.

One children's bookstore in Kingston made it its mission to ensure that children read widely and keep open minds, especially in Child Month which focuses on the enhancement and empowerment of our Jamaican children, with the hope that no child will be left behind. In celebration of Read Across Jamaica Day and beyond, Kozy Korner Books 'n' More on Central Avenue in Half-Way-Tree ( IG: @kozykornerbooksja) is allowing children to fall in love with books...blindly.

“We've created a way to make visiting a bookstore and buying a book even more exciting and fun, and participating in this activity is very simple,” explained Kozy Korner co-founder Farrah Cheuk.

“The books are pre-wrapped, with clues about the stories written on the wrapper so that the reader knows what type of 'date' they will have. The child takes the book home, reads it and gives feedback to us by way of messages, pictures or videos. This allows them to engage with books, as well as technology, simultaneously. They can go on as many 'dates' as they like, which is what the aim is — to get them reading more books.”

To add to the excitement when the children visit the store, Cheuk shared that there will be spot prizes, and a main prize to be won by the child who goes on the most book dates. Children ages six years and older are able to participate in choosing their dates, which are arranged by age groups (ages six-seven, eight-nine, 10-12 and young adult). The books can be purchased in store or ordered via WhasApp or e-mail, and delivered to kids islandwide.

“This forms part of a national effort to show love and shine light on the youth,” Cheuk added. “This activity is an excellent way to get children interested in reading books. They will look forward to being able to choose their own blind date books, and moms and dads can look forward to an enjoyable day out with the kids. It is very simple yet effective — just the experience will pique the child's curiosity and build up their excitement for reading.”

'Blind Date with a Book' was especially created for Child Month, but the response has been so positive so far that the bookstore is planning to keep it going beyond May. Cheuk encouraged parents, siblings, uncles, aunties, cousins, and neighbours to gift a child with a book for Child Month.

“You will be giving them so much more than just a gift; you will be giving memories that last a lifetime! Don't judge a book by its cover. Take them on a blind date!”