Gloves on for Pinktober

IT'S October, and we're starting off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a lesson in screening for and fighting against the disease that is the leading cause of cancer and cancer-related deaths in Jamaican women.

Many women are diagnosed when the cancer is advanced, and below we share some information, courtesy of the Ministry of Health's Jamaica Moves campaign, from interviews with general, advanced laparoscopic, bariatric and robotic surgeon, Dr Lindberg Simpson, and consultant radiologist at the University Hospital of the West Indies, Dr Derria Cornwall.

DEBUNKING THE MYTHS

Did you know that breast cancer doesn't always cause pain?

Breast cancer presents most commonly as a painless lump in the breast and only a small minority causes pain.

Did you know that you don't have to have a family history?

You can still develop breast cancer if no one else in your family has it.

Did you know that you don't have to remove your breast?

Being diagnosed with cancer does NOT mean you have to do a mastectomy (removal of the breast).

What causes the lump?

The myth that lump in the breast is caused by deodorant or roll-on has been debunked. A breast lump that's painless, hard, irregularly shaped and different from surrounding breast tissue might be breast cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic. Skin covering the lump may look red, dimpled or pitted like the skin of an orange. Your breast size and shape may change, or you may notice discharge from the nipple.

INCIDENCE AND TREATMENT

Can you treat stage 4 breast cancer?

For stage 4 cancer, current treatments can improve quality and also prolong life. However, the earlier treatment is started, the better the prognosis.

What is the incidence of breast cancer in Jamaica?

In Jamaica it is projected that one in every 21 women will get breast cancer in her lifetime. One-third of all breast cancer presents in women younger than 50 years old, which is the globally recommended age to start screening for breast cancer.

RISK FACTORS

Women are most at risk for breast cancer in Jamaica. But it is estimated that one in every 3,333 men is projected to get breast cancer in Jamaica.

Other risk factors include:

•Age – The risk of getting breast cancer increases with age.

•Family history – Women who have a family history of breast cancer are at increased risk of breast cancer.

•Breast cancer has also been linked to diet and exercise, specifically the following:

- A fatty diet

- Alcohol consumption

- Obesity

- Lack of exercise (sedentary lifestyle).

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS

•Lump in the breast

•Lump in the underarm

•Bloody nipple discharge

•Changes in the colour of the skin on the breast

•The breast has an orange peel look (peau d'orange)

•A rash on the nipple or breast (Paget's disease).

SCREENING OPTIONS

Unfortunately, only about 10 per cent of Jamaican women are screened for breast cancer, but screening is key to preventing death from breast cancer.

For young women

Considering that one-third of breast cancer in Jamaica occurs in women below the age of 50, girls and young women should do monthly breast examinations to detect changes in the breast. These changes can include changes in the texture of the skin/nipple, colour, lumps, discharge, or any other change in the breast.

If there are changes in the breast(s), it should be brought to the attention of a doctor.

For women with a family history of breast cancer

For those women who know they have a family history of, or the genetic mutations associated with breast cancer, they should consult with professionals carefully and may be recommended to undergo a mammogram from as early as 35 years old.

It is also recommended that they, too, do a monthly breast examination to detect any changes in the breast. If there are changes, bring it to the attention of a doctor.

All women, including those who are 50 years and older, should conduct their self-examination and check for changes in the breasts; if there are, report those changes to a doctor.

For women who are 40 years and older

In Jamaica mammograms are the gold standard for breast cancer screening. And women who are 40 years and older are generally recommended to get a mammogram done yearly. For older women, the recommended intervals to do a mammogram may depend on personal history and a doctor will determine whether a mammogram is done yearly or every two years.