Anti-ageing tips women swear by

A natural part of life is ageing, and with that comes thinning and drying skin. As this happens the skin begins to sag and creases into wrinkles — a process that can cause a lot of anxiety in women. To slow the progression of ageing, women often explore many formulas in the fountain of youth in hope of getting a killer wrinkle-less skin and maintaining it for as long as they possibly can.

While some women out of desperation resort to extreme and, in many instances, pricey measures, if you are looking for a knife-less, needle-less approach, we asked a few women to share natural anti-ageing tips they swear by that will keep the skin looking youthful.

Heather, 48, marketing consultant:

One of the best things that a woman can do to take care of her skin is to have a good skincare routine. I don't mean just washing your face with soap and exfoliating and so on, but spending time to moisturise. Oil serums are good for your face, they help to reduce dryness and lessen the chances of the skin thinning out and looking aged.

Also, a big mistake I usually make is not removing make-up. Ladies, it dries out your skin. At least for me it did. When you remove it as soon as you get home make sure to moisturise your face, otherwise your face will be dried out.

Charry-Ann, 54, teacher:

I am a natural girl when it comes to skin and I can swear by an aloe vera, tuna, and neem mix, then of course I add turmeric. The mix not only keeps my skin moisturised and healthy-looking, but also brightens my skin. I don't get that dull look at all that I used to have, and blemishes from acne scars, even those it takes care of. I also use natural soaps — the ones that are produced here and are built with natural products. They have been a blessing to my skin.

Tivet, 50, health aid nurse:

I am a make-up girl, and it is easy to feel insecure as you get older about hiding the blemishes — my eyes sag, for example. I would realise that every time that I stress the circles get darker and the puffiness gets worse. So I try not to stress too much and get as much sleep as possible. My doctor told me to cut down on the salt too, because it makes my eyes puffy and I proved it to be true. She said that eating food with a lot of salt can cause water retention which contributes to puffiness. To help with the puffiness I also place cucumber slices as well as moist tea bags under my eyes.

Back to the make-up, if you use make-up, especially as you get older, use less because when the make-up is too heavy it will sink into lines and wrinkles, making them appear worse.

Sharlene, 42, banker:

One very important skincare point to always consider when getting products is choosing cleansers, moisturisers, and a skincare routine formulated for your skin type. I have dry skin, for example, and the things that work for my sister don't work for me. I know that I need a lot more moisturisers than her because my skin will look dry and dead.

Merlene, 54, farmer:

I am a farmer, so you know I am in the sun a lot. I always make sure to wear my hat and clothes with good covering and wear my sunscreen. We know the difference between skin that has high sun exposure and skin that is protected even when you are in the sun. I remember how my skin would look burned and wrinkled after coming from the field and my daughter bought me the hat and a couple of thin, cotton, long-sleeved tops and sunscreen. The sunscreen protects the skin, man. Also, drink a whole lot of water. You can see the difference in a skin that gets plenty of water — you can know that it's hydrated. Eat a lot of fruits like melon and cucumber and berries — I feed on them. People often tell me I don't look a day over 30. Avoid the salt too, it will dry out your skin and make sure you detox your body from time to time and rub on your little aloe and turmeric, and bathe in tamarind leaf water from time to time. It is good for you.

Aiesha, 45, business owner:

Moisturise, moisturise, moisturise. Your skin needs it, it helps. It keeps away the dryness. You also want to reduce stress or find good ways to cope when there are stressful situations because it ages you. Beauty rest is a real thing — you see how people who rarely sleep look dragged and old. It is very helpful. Use your natural oils like your coconut and castor oils, not the manufactured ones, get them from the country if you can, they are more potent and healthier for your skin too. Also, eat foods that are rich in antioxidants and vitamins and stay away from greasy, fatty foods.