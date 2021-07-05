Grey hair solutions that work

SOME women have no issue embracing their mane of silver and greys because they see it as a sign of wisdom and maturity. But the thought of getting older can be a little scary for others, and grey hairs are a common reminder of this process.

So, in a bid to extend their youth, hair care expert Angeria Phillips said that many women and even men experiment with a variety of natural and chemical remedies to cover their greys. However, none of these techniques are a permanent fix to grey hair problems.

“Unfortunately, the more you attempt to cover greys, the more they seem to come out of nowhere. This can break the spirit of some women and some are willing to try dangerous methods just so that they can cover the greys,” Phillips told All Woman.

She explained that while she advises her clients strongly against the use of permanent dyes because of the potentially damaging effect they have on the hair, she often explores other methods that offer a semi-permanent solution but are gentler on the hair to her clients.

“I use several semi-permanent options for my clients such as the Gray Away Root Touch Up Quick Stick, Clairol Shimmer Lights shampoo and conditioner which give clients a tinge of purple (lilac) look, and the Bigen Semi-Permanent hair colour rinse. I have always avoided the use of dyes on natural hair because it is harsh on the hair and I only offer the service to clients who buy the product themselves and after they have been advised of the risks,” Phillips explained.

For people who decide to use dyes, some of the options available on the Jamaican market include Avatar, Dark and Lovely, Bigen, Clairol Nice 'n Easy Perfect 10, and Garnier Olia Oil Powered permanent hair colour. Options from Revlon and L'Oreal are also available.

“Permanent hair dyes chemically change the hair; simply what happens is that molecules from the dye deposit into the middle layer (cortex) of the hair through a chemical process. It is therefore recommended that the hair is not dyed again before a period of at least three months, a rule that is not followed because greys usually return in a month,” Phillips explained.

Hair rinses, on the other hand, do not trigger any chemical change; what they do instead is stain the cuticle of the hair. It usually washes off altogether by about the fifth shampoo, right in time for your monthly maintenance visit.

But outside of these commonly explored methods, what other options does Phillips and other stylists offer to clients? Below, we share other available options to help you with your grey situation:

Root cover-up sprays

Many people are now exploring root cover-up sprays. They are available in several brands and are portable solutions if you just don't have the time. All you have to do is to purchase the spray in your natural hair colour or the colour that you have in your hair, then spray wherever greys are visible. Many clients use the root cover-up spray between their appointments for rinses or dyes.

Natural hair dyes

Many people are exploring natural products as a way of reducing and covering grey hairs. Some of the more popular options include henna or other plant-based colourants. Phillips recommends that when trying these dyes, especially, it is important that you perform a patch test just to make sure that you are not allergic to any of the contents.

Protective styles

Sometimes you should take a break from both semi-permanent and permanent dye solutions. For example, there are a lot of stylish lace wigs available that have glueless options. All have to do is wash, oil your scalp and braid your hair neatly, then position the wig on your head. Other cute, fun styles that are trending include a variety of loc-extension styles, most of which are gentle on the hair and scalp, once the right technique is used. You can apply hair colour sprays to cover greys when they start showing.

For those who start noticing grey hairs popping up here and there once in a while, but are not ready to embrace the transitional process of growing into a silver fox, there may be a way that you can slow down your greying cycle by changing a few habits and lifestyle choices.

“Some of the things that you want to do include protecting your hair from the sun, reducing or avoiding hair-damaging styles such as bleaching, applying too much heat and using harsh chemicals and shampoos, and of course, by reducing or better managing stress,” Phillips advised.

She said that you also want to make sure that you are eating well, because a deficiency in some nutrients has been linked to premature greying. Copper, iron, vitamins A, B, E and D, calcium, protein, zinc and magnesium are particularly important to the health of your hair.