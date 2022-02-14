Health risks you really shouldn't be taking today

MANY couples invest a great deal of time into the architecture of a perfect date night, all while keeping the layout of the romantic game they have planned for dessert a secret. Naturally, many will want to explore unfamiliar territory and turn things up a notch, but unfortunately, it is important to talk about the unpleasant side of such possibilities.

Obstetrician gynaecologist Dr Leo Walker says you want to make sure that love is the only thing that you are spreading and receiving this Valentine's Day.

“That frenzied time of the year involving chocolate, flowers and red attire is upon us once again! As a gynaecologist, it's reassuring to see that condom sales have generally increased by about 25 per cent this time of the year, which should mean that most people are partaking in the pleasures of Valentine's Day responsibly. Counter to that argument, however, is another interesting statistic – sales in home pregnancy tests are highest in the weeks following Valentine's Day than any other time of the year,” Dr Walker told All Woman.

Dr Walker said that amid the excitement and the heat of the moment, it is important that we remain conscious enough to remember all the measures we should take to avoid discomfort, and worse.

Condoms are a must.

“Providing your Valentine's Day goes as planned, condoms are the single most effective measure at preventing the contraction and spread of sexually transmitted infections. So be wise and stay protected,” Dr Walker advised.

Confirm the expiration date of the condoms to ensure maximum efficacy

“Like many other things, condoms can expire. Additionally, be careful not to tear the condom while eagerly opening the packet,” Dr Walker instructed. He said that couples should also spend an extra second pushing the condom down before tearing open the wrapper.

Avoid placing any sort of food/dessert in the vagina.

“Sugar-containing foods can serve as a source of glucose for yeast and other bacteria and alter the pH of the vagina leading to vaginal infections, an absolute mood killer,” Dr Walker advised. So, even as it may seem like a good idea, Dr Walker said that you could be setting yourself up for an infection – and the associated discomfort.

Have a shower before getting intimate – don't do it dirty

Showering before sex is always the ideal option. For one, you'll both smell a lot nicer, which will boost your confidence and make the experience more pleasurable. “However, in addition, showering will cleanse the genital region of sweat other bacteria that may be present and as such reduce the risk of infections,” Dr Walker advised

Try urinating after sex

“Although there are no robust studies demonstrating the clear benefit of this, theoretically, passing urine after intercourse clears the urinary tract of any bacteria that may have entered during the act, thus reducing the risk of a UTI (urinary tract infection).”

Wash your hands

Beneath the fingernails are a haven for many germs, make sure to wash your hands and trim your fingernails before sex. Using your dirty fingers during sex can introduce unwanted bacteria to the woman's vaginal tract, which can affect the pH balance of the vagina and course cause infections.

Stay clear of the scented vagina and penis oils and lubes

There is now a huge market for scented vagina and penis oils. There is no doubt that many couples plan to use these oils to add exciting scents and well, flavours. Flavoured oils and lubes contain sugar, which can cause an overgrowth of yeast. They may also cause irritation and itching. Also, if you use, flavoured oils on the penis, make sure to wash the penis off before penetrating the vagina.

Make sure that toys are clean

If you are going to introduce toys into play, make sure that if they used on more than one person you always wash them with antibacterial soap and disinfected them, after and before use. Also, use a condom on them where possible. Even if the toy is for your personal use, make sure that it is cleaned after use. Additionally, make sure that you never cross-use between the anus and vagina. You don't want to transfer bacteria and or other germs from the anus to the vagina.