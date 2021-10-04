How to do your breast self-exam

THERE is no certainty that breast cancer can be prevented, but what we do know is that early detection can increase the possibility of reducing the spread of the cancer cells and increase the likelihood of successful treatment. This is why, while it is recommended that women ages 40 to 44 get an annual breast cancer screening with mammograms, adult women of all ages are encouraged to perform breast self-exams at least once a month. This way a woman can become more breast aware as she familiarises herself with the regular appearance of her breasts and how it feels so that she can alert her health-care team if she notices any changes.

Not sure how to do it or where to start? We share some basic information below, including steps to effectively perform the breast self-exam:

How often should you do your breast self-examination?

Women should perform a breast self-exam at least once monthly. For women who are still menstruating, it is recommended that they perform the check after their monthly cycle. Women who are menopausal or those with irregular cycles may choose a day each month, one that they can easily remember, and do the check on that day each month.

How long should the manual self-examination take?

It shouldn't take longer than a few minutes, but don't race through it — you want to make sure that you are thorough so that you can pick up on any irregularities.

How do you perform the breast self-examination?

Posture is very important when conducting your breast self-exam. There are two recommended postures that you can assume when performing the manual test, for the most accuracy — standing upright or lying down.

Step 1: Even if you choose to use the lying down technique, always make sure that you start with a visual examination. Stand in front of a mirror with your arms by your side.

Now, look if you notice any changes in the appearance of your breasts. For example:

• Size – Document any swelling or general changes in the size of your breast.

• Colour – Take note of any discoloured or unusual redness to your breasts.

• Other visible distortion – Record any other physical changes to the breasts such as dimpling, puckering, bulging of the skin, a rash (you don't know the source of) and any strange fluids leaking from the nipples including the colour, appearance and consistency.

Step 2: Next, raise both arms overhead and repeat the same check. Then release your hands and press them down against your hips, and repeat the visual examination. Then finally, lift your breasts to see if ridges along the bottom are evenly shaped.

Step 3: If you decide to remain standing in front of the mirror or the shower (most women prefer performing the tests in the shower because they believe the exam is easier to do when the breasts are wet), this is when you will become intimate with your breast. With the pads (not the tips) of your three middle fingers, going in a circular motion, lightly press on every part of one of your breasts. Repeat the process by applying some more pressure then press firmly on the third journey around the breast.

You want to make sure that you check the entire breast area, which is from your collarbone to the top of your abdomen, and from your armpit to your cleavage. While doing this, check for lumps, if any spot appears too thick, or any other unfamiliar change.

Now, use your fingers to press the tissue near the arm; be sure to use varying pressure levels as well. To complete the self-check, check under the areola and squeeze the nipple moderately to check for discharge.

Repeat the entire examination process on the other breast.

Step 4: If you choose to do the breast self-exam lying down, make sure that you choose a firm, flat surface. Start by placing a pillow under your right shoulder and your right hand behind your head. To complete the examination, use your right hand to feel your left breast and your left to feel your right breast. Similarly to the standing technique, use finger pads of each hand to help examine every inch of your breasts, using varying pressure levels as you move around the breasts in a circular motion, or using another pattern of your choice. Having completed checks on all the breast area, assume a seated position and do a final check.

Any noted changes to your breasts should be reported to your doctor so that they can be investigated to rule out breast cancer. Remember, early detection increases the likelihood of the cancer being treated successfully.

IMPORTANT: Remember that the breast self-examination is not an alternative to your mammograms. Mammograms have been instrumental in detecting cancer, even before you can feel a lump