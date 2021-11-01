ICWI donates $1M to Jamaica Reach to Recovery

THE Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) has presented a cheque of $1 million to Jamaica Reach to Recovery to support the local fight against breast cancer. ICWI, title sponsor of Jamaica Reach to Recovery's largest annual fund-raiser, Pink Run, said it felt compelled to assist the organisation since the 5K Run's cancellation for a second-consecutive year due to the pandemic.

The insurance company made the presentation at a handover ceremony at its head office on October 22. The monies are earmarked for free mammogram testing for Jamaicans who are challenged with managing costs associated with breast cancer testing, as well as to assist with medical treatment for those who are fighting the disease.

The handover was made by president of ICWI Paul Lalor.

“ICWI remains committed to the fight against breast cancer not only in Jamaica, but regionally. With so many resources being exhausted in the fight to beat COVID-19, it is even more important now for corporate Jamaica to play its part in offering assistance to those most in need,” he said. “We need to remember there are other illnesses and diseases that are still affecting Jamaicans, and we are here to help.”

Vice-president, marketing and human resources, Samantha Samuda, shared that, “we are reminded of those whom we have loved and lost to this disease; we are also encouraged to take steps towards early detection with regular screenings”.

Playing their part to assist those affected by breast cancer and who are unable to afford the life-saving treatment is the driving factor behind the continuous support that ICWI extends to the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS).

Chairperson of Jamaica Reach to Recovery, Carolind Graham, accepted the donation.

“Reach to Recovery is a voluntary organisation. We are all breast cancer survivors and so we know all too well how expensive treatment can be. The last two years have been even more challenging for us because of the reduction in corporate support and the cancellations of fund-raising efforts due to COVID-19,” she shared.

Samuda reminded Jamaicans to get checked regularly, as early detection is the best cure.

“The world is faced with significant challenges this year and it is easy to forget some of the most important things we need to be mindful of; breast cancer has far-reaching effects predominantly among women, and we continue to encourage our customers and members of the public to be proactive, get checked regularly and seek support from Reach to Recovery and the Cancer Society where necessary.”

Despite the fact that the ICWI Pink Run could not take place this year, Samuda is optimistic about its return in 2022.