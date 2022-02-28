Influential women share tips for Internet safety

THE Flow Foundation hosted a week-long sensitisation series for Internet Safety Week recently, under the theme, 'Together for a Better Internet'. The week is observed every February, and aims to spread awareness on Internet safety and to minimise the risk of identity theft, scams, cyberbullying and other Internet crimes.

Popular female influencers shared insights into how children, teens and young adults can practise Internet safety. They also explored how to build and protect one's personal image online.

The series featured Dr Terri-Karelle Reid, who addressed 'SMART' Internet safety for children; Social Influencer Chiney K Pop Girl, Actress Julie Mango, and President of the UWI Mona Guild Danielle Mullings, who shared tips for teens and young adults respectively.

Here are the tips from the ladies:

Terri-Karelle

1. Safe – Keep your personal information safe. Don't give out your address and other personal data to anyone online.

2. Meet –Do not meet up with someone you only know online.

3. Accepting – Think carefully before accepting and clicking on links. They may contain viruses that can harm your computer or steal your personal information.

4. Reliable – Make sure your source of information is trustworthy. Confirm before you share, like and engage.

5. Tell – Tell an adult if someone makes you feel uncomfortable.

Chiney K

1. Be authentic.

2. Post your brand or service. You never know how far you can reach; social media is limitless which can generate many sales for your business.

Julie Mango

1. Understand your audience. When you get corporate deals for ads, always try to add value. Remember you are a personal brand and people come to your platform for different reasons. Some come for laughter, relaxation or if they are feeling depressed.

2. Protect your mental health on social media by curating your feed. Know what triggers you and what make you feel bad; unfollow pages that make you unhappy. If people say bad things about you, block and delete the comments.

Danielle Mullings

1. Be mindful of your digital footprint; you never know who is watching you online. Ensure you are OK with what follows you in the future.

2. Set boundaries to communicate with others in the space.

3. Know what you are willing to compromise on without shifting your values.

4. Ensure you do your research before sharing certain content. There are people looking up to you and see you as their primary source of information and you have taken on this responsibility as an influencer.