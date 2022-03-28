Ins, outs of withdrawal method

A lot of people enter into relationships and have absolutely no clue what they're taking on. Take for example withdrawal as a common practice in first sexual encounters.

Some believe they have it down to a science, like a simple three-step process. But though it might be 'down pat' in their heads, when it comes to the actual performance of the act they realise their calculation is slightly off.

Withdrawal, or as it is known in medical terms coitus interruptus, is the preferred pregnancy prevention technique for many couples. Withdrawal is the act of a man removing his penis from his partner's vagina before he ejaculates.

As with any sexual interaction there should be some discussion between the couple about what will take place, including any intention to withdraw. Withdrawal is all about timing. If you are off by a few seconds and semen is ejaculated near or in the vagina, there's a chance of impregnating the female. Remember, a single drop of semen contains thousands of sperm — any of which can result in pregnancy.

Adolescents and youth who do not have access to contraceptives at sexual debut invariably rely on withdrawal. The inexperienced adolescent who is having sex for the very first time and relying on withdrawal may have terrible timing, and it results in a pregnancy.

Knowledge of a few facts about withdrawal can go a long way. It involves both the male and the female. It does not protect them against sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS. In addition, the spontaneity of the sex act may be diminished because as both persons are about to climax and have an orgasm, they're forced to withdraw. If the male had sexual intercourse before and he still has sperm in the penis, it could result in pregnancy. Urinating and washing the tip of his penis removes any remaining sperm from a previous ejaculation.

On the upside, withdrawal is non-hormonal, available for use 24/7, and there's no cost attached to it unless pregnancy results. It requires the male to get involved in the interaction, doesn't have side effects, and does not affect breastfeeding. There are some people who have embraced the method, for example those who might have sex infrequently, have religious reasons to not use a hormonal contraceptive or condom,

those who desire a contraceptive method at a particular point in time, as well as others who want to participate actively in family planning.

But the reality is that withdrawal is not for everyone. Mitigating factors include physical conditions (like premature ejaculation, or being slow to withdraw); and the pressure felt by those for whom pregnancy would pose a problem, who therefore desire a long-term method as they are aware of the risks associated with withdrawal, and the onus is placed on them to avoid pregnancy.

Dianne Thomas is the director, communication and public relations, National Family Planning Board.