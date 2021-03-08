IWD 2021: 21 women #ChooseToChallenge

TWENTY-ONE women, 21 ways to rise to the challenge. We asked, 'What are the biggest issues or barriers that women in your field have faced over the years, and why do you #ChooseToChallenge them everyday?'

Seychelle Bailey - Marine engineering cadet

As a marine engineer, Seychelle Bailey is in a career that focuses primarily on designing, installing, maintaining and operating marine diesel engines as well as propulsion and power plant operation. Bailey made history by becoming the first Jamaican female marine engineer onboard a ship in the Carnival Cruise Line.

“Approximately 90 per cent of the world's goods are transported by sea and marine engineers are fundamental in achieving this feat,” she said. “Only about two per cent of seafarers are women. Throughout my studies the number of men far outweighed the number of women, not only in the programme, but in the entire faculty of Marine and Nautical Studies. During my time aboard the Carnival of the Seas, I had the pleasure of working with only two females — one third engineer and one deck cadet.”

Unfortunately, discrimination against women in certain roles thrives also on the high seas, Bailey said.

“There is a stigma attached to women working in the industry, particularly marine engineering. Simply put, many believe it's man's world and a woman has no place on the sea,” she bemoaned. “I #ChooseToChallenge this stigma everyday to prove to young girls and myself that no dream is too big or unattainable… to prove that we are just as brilliant and important as any man. This stigma is in fact a significant push to work twice as hard, be the best, and stay on top. This mindset will not only impact women now, but women for generations to come, from all walks of life.”

Treya Picking - Conservation biologist

Picking, as an environment officer for the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), is responsible for ensuring the protection and conservation of Jamaica's protected fauna (animals). Her job encompasses a diverse range of tasks from environmental monitoring and research to wildlife response. As the only woman trained in crocodile response locally, she's currently leading the country-wide population assessment of the American crocodile in Jamaica, a two-year collaborative project involving NEPA, The University of the West Indies, and University of Florida 'Croc Docs'.

“Growing up I was inspired by three internationally acclaimed conservation biologists who were women, in a field that otherwise continues to be dominated by men,” Picking shared. “Women definitely have to work harder to get recognised in my field. Jamaican crocodile research has predominantly been conducted by men, so I believe I'm the first woman to take on such a task. Luckily, through international meetings I've met women like me who have motivated and inspired me to keep pushing, to bring about that change and encourage other Jamaican women with a similar passion to join this sector.”

One of her goals is to inspire other women to follow their passions, and more so if it involves going against the status quo and being part of the shift that results in gender equality within these male-dominated fields.

“I #ChooseToChallenge everyday because your gender shouldn't dictate what career path you can choose. For me, happiness is guaranteed when you follow your passion and every individual should be entitled to that choice.”

Andrea Johnson - President & Co-Founder, Jamaican Women in Coffee (JAWiC)

JAWiC works to empower Jamaican women throughout the coffee value chain.

“We are now working to improve the quality of Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee by training farmers who have never received formal training in good coffee agricultural practices,” Johnson shared.

“In coffee there are very few women in positions of power. I can only think of one woman CEO of a large corporation here in Jamaica. When I was a coffee trader, I don't recall ever meeting any other Jamaican women in my role. However, you'd be surprised to know that almost 25 per cent of all registered Blue Mountain coffee farmers are women!”

One of the biggest obstacles Johnson has found when it comes to women ascending to leadership, is that oftentimes they don't send back down the elevator for more women.

“Women are intelligent, driven, ambitious and breaking glass ceilings daily. But if we don't create a pathway to mentor other women and share how we got there, we are constantly going to have to bring our own tables, instead of inviting our sisters to sit at the tables we have set.”

Jacqueline Dillon - Inspector of Police, Area 5 Community Safety Coordinator, JCF Domestic Violence Intervention Coordinator

Inspector Dillon's job allows her to engage various community groups on issues around crime prevention and public safety, as well as develop partnerships with key stakeholders — both Government and non-government — in developing strategies to prevent crime.

“As a domestic violence intervention practitioner, my role is to educate, empower and assist families to deal with issues around domestic violence, and to ensure that families and communities are able to heal to prevent death or serious injuries,” Dillon told All Woman. “My role also involves educating members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on how to treat reports of domestic violence, and what they should do if confronted with a domestic violence situation in their own life.”

Dillon is happy to report that today, women are well represented in all areas of the JCF, including key leadership roles.

“The JCF has come a long way from the 80/20 ratio where men were the most dominant,” she said. “When I joined it used to be said that in order to move up the ranks you must be involved with a man in a high position. I #ChooseToChallenge that everyday. I can attest to the fact that women in the JCF are elevated based on education, worth and conduct. I challenge other women to always work hard and reach for the skies, all the time keeping your eyes firmly set on your goals.”