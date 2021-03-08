IWD 2021 #ChooseTochallenge - Part 4

Audrey Tugwell Henry – President & CEO, Scotia Group

If Audrey Tugwell Henry's 30-plus years in finance have taught her anything about gender balance, it's that women in this sector are just as skilled and educated as elsewhere, and they deserve to be treated with equality and respect.

“In Jamaica, while women are now well represented in leadership at the management level, the same is not true for female participation at the C-suite. Additionally, in local board compositions, women are even more under-represented. This means that our contribution and ideas are also not being taken into account at the highest level of decision-making,” she pointed out.

Tugwell Henry is determined that these are important gaps that we must continue to close. She pointed to studies by organisations such as McKinsey, which indicate that organisations with greater diversity in leadership tend to have higher profits and long-term value.

“One of the greatest ways in which I #ChooseToChallenge these barriers is being intentional and deliberate in infusing, supporting and encouraging the inclusion of women, and ensuring that the women I work with are empowered and have equal opportunities to achieve their full potential,” she said.

Keisha Brown – branch manager, Scotia Mandeville

As the leader of one of Scotia's largest branches on the island, Brown has endured varying responses to women in leadership first-hand – the good, the bad and the indifferent.

“I have definitely seen where some are not accepting of the fact that a woman is in charge of such a large location. You see it in their raised eyebrows and body language at times, but I am not bothered by it personally,” Brown said. “I believe that women play a quintessential role in the success and stability of financial institutions. Our involvement augurs well for increased diversity of thoughts and enhances decision-making.”

Brown also believes that women can help themselves and each other by implementing programmes and policies in the workplace and other areas of society which will allow women to overcome social barriers such as household responsibilities, childcare and other gender-based norms that hinder our success.

“I #ChooseToChallenge gender inequality everyday because it is my view that as a female leader, my job is to reassure other women that they are just as capable.”

Tara Nunes, CEO, Sagicor Investments

Tara Nunes contends that even though women have been shattering glass ceilings in the banking sector in recent years, there are still many sharp splinters of gender bias lying around that need to be swept away. “Today, even though the majority of senior management positions in financial institutions are held by women, the number one positions, senior executive positions and board positions remain dominated by men,” she said. “Still, there have been a handful of accomplished and outstanding women who have made it to the top over the years and I am happy to see an increase in those numbers in recent times.”

She acknowledges gracefully that she is one of those women, as having a 20-year career in the gruelling field, and now being appointed as the first female CEO of Sagicor Investments Jamaica is something she is extremely proud of, and does not take lightly.

“I #ChooseToChallenge everyday because I have two daughters in their early 20s now,” she beamed. “I have always sought to set an example for them, to show them that anything is possible with hard work, commitment and belief in oneself. It is humbling and I will continue to strive and blaze the trail for other young women to follow, as was done for me.”

Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, CEO, Sagicor Bank

Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham appreciates that, like other women in leadership roles today, she is standing on the shoulders of those women who went before her to pave the way.

“And the onus is on us to not just continue to set that bar, but also to pull others up with us. The key is, as much as we can, to mentor other ladies,” she said unreservedly. “Even if we can't mentor them full-time, then give them guidance. Find ways to give them constructive criticism in a nice way, so that they will feel enamoured to come back to you for more information.”

In her two decades in the industry, one of the biggest challenges that Johnson Cunningham has observed and experienced is the struggle of trying to find a 'work life balance'.

“Initially, I was of the opinion that I had to have a work life balance. As I advanced in my career and moved up in age, I realised and recognised that I no longer need to strive for a balance,” she said. “Instead I #ChooseToChallenge this every day and recognise that there will be times when my family will take precedence over everything, and there will also be times when work will be my top priority. The critical component is ensuring that I have the right support base at work and at home. In organising and planning similar to what I would do for work I ensure I pencil in quality time at home with family and friends.”