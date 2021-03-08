Jamaican Chantol Kelly awarded Blue Jacket of the Quarter aboard USS Constitution

JAMAICAN aviation structural mechanic seaman Chantol Kelly was awarded Blue Jacket of the Quarter aboard USS Constitution last month.

Bluejacket of the Year is awarded to a junior sailor who exemplifies outstanding dedication to duty and superior performance by going above and beyond their assigned job.

“Always be yourself, express yourself, have faith in yourself, do not go out and look for a successful personality and duplicate it. Be happy but never satisfied,” said Kelly.

Kelly has served in the Navy for one year and USS Constitution is her first duty station.

She is a 2008 graduate of St Mary High School.

USS Constitution is the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship's mission of promoting the Navy's history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured 33 opponents.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship's wooden hull.

