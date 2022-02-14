Jockey Samantha Fletcher puts her best foot forward

ON September 27 last year, jockey Samantha Fletcher's name was etched in history, after she became the first-ever female rider to win three races on a single race programme in Jamaica.

Fletcher achieved this significant milestone on the 11-race programme at Caymanas Park. Her first win came in the day's fifth event — an Optional Claiming ($180,000-$150,000) contest over four furlongs (800m) — aboard Cat's Rigger. She brought the eight-year-old bay gelding with a strong effort close to the finish in a time of 49.0.

The young lady returned in the next race — a Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over five furlongs (1,000m) straight, aboard Just Trick Me — and this time she made one move to beat Union Four and Radical by a neck in a time 1:02.2.

Fletcher then closed her triple in the final event on Honeybunch, coming from behind horses to win Division 2 of a Restricted Maiden Condition Race over six furlongs (1,200m) in a time of 1:15.3.

Fletcher sat with All Woman for five minutes to chat about her career in what's traditionally a male endeavour.

AW: What was your first job?

SF: My first job was working on a construction site.

AW: What would you say is your best career achievement to date?

SF: My greatest achievement would have to be when I won three races in one day. That triple win has cemented my name in horseracing history.

AW: When would you say you have worked the hardest?

SF: I always work hard, there is no special time of 'working hard' for me. I believe in always putting my best foot forward.

AW: What is your go-to place for inspiration/motivation?

SF: I go to the beach or river to get myself in the right frame of mind. Being in the water and looking out on the ocean helps to relax my mind. Everyone should have a place like that; somewhere that makes them feel grounded.

AW: What is your advice to young women who are looking to pursue a career in your field?

SF: My advice is that it takes hard work and determination. It's not an easy sport, you have to come with a strong frame of mind. It will be tough, but you have to be determined. Once you have that drive, you can be successful.