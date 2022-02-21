Kalefia Bryan – top-performing realtor

Kalefia Bryan – top-performing realtorMonday, February 21, 2022
|
KALEFIA Bryan is senior realtor & marketing lead — First Rock Realty
AW: What was your first job?
My first job was with Caribbean Airlines as a flight attendant at just 17 years old.
AW: What would you say is your best career achievement to date?
Holding the position as head of marketing for First Rock Realty whilst being a top-performing realtor.
AW: When would you say you have worked the hardest?
I am currently working the hardest towards being in the top 15 per cent of sales-producing realtors islandwide, whilst remaining innovative in the marketing world all while balancing fitness and social life.
AW: What is your go-to place for motivation?
My favourite place to go for motivation is the gym. Working out always gives me an energy boost, releases stress and anxiety, in addition to the endorphins that are a great picker-upper!
AW: What is your advice to young women who are looking to pursue a career in your field?
Don't be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone, be passionate and knowledgeable of the industry, keep the clients' needs at the forefront, and always give 110 per cent in all you do.
