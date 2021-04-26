6 life skills every woman needs

THE expectations of the 21st-century woman might be slightly different from those of women half a century ago. She might still be expected to be everything for everyone, but in addition to this, she has to slay every day and conquer. As such, we have shared a sneak peek into a list of a few things that every woman should master.

Motor vehicle skills: Basic car maintenance

Nobody is saying that you should be a car expert, but the least that you can do is learn to change a flat tyre, jump start a car, check tyre air pressure and do a basic oil check. Too many women are stranded on the road because they don't even know the first thing to do with a jack. Let's fix that ladies; too many people are already taking advantage of women in desperate situations.

Survival skills: Basic self-defence

Now more than ever, especially in light of the increase in the number of women being attacked, beaten, robbed and killed, women must learn self-defence skills that will better equip us to protect ourselves. Since women are usually physically weaker than men, we are often seen as vulnerable or easy targets, but with the right self-defence training, we will stand a better chance of fending off an attack and possibly saving our own life. Also learn how to use, and not just carry, pepper spray, and learn the right moves to make if you feel threatened.

Financial skills: Manage your money

Women are in much better employment and financial positions than we were decades ago. Unfortunately, this change has not necessarily reflected in financial responsibility for many — since so many of us often overindulge in materialistic items such as clothes and shoes even when we don't need them. Now, if women truly want to thrive and position themselves, they must always be financially responsible. So write a budget and stick to it; start a compulsory savings plan — this is the same thing our parents always call rainy day money; invest so that you can build your wealth; get a good life insurance policy; and save for your retirement.

Household skills: Basic household maintenance

While the dynamics of most relationships have changed — with fewer men assuming the role of breadwinners, and more women in the boardroom, it is still important that women learn to do household basics. For example, she should learn to do basic stitching, hammer a nail, unclog a mildly blocked drain, prepare a basic meal from scratch, and do basic surface cleaning like sweeping, washing, the dishes, dusting and mopping. You may say that you can always hire someone else to get these jobs done, but when you don't know the basics, you leave yourself open for people to take advantage of you.

Health skills: Basic self-care

Not every ailment needs a visit to the doctor — you should know at least the basics for getting rid of a cough, the sniffles, a headache or sore throat, with common herbs and other household supplies. So learn some more about the wonders of aloe vera, turmeric, garlic, lemon juice and peppermint that we should have at our disposal. You should also know which pills get rid of aches and pains, which are for inflammation and fever, and which illnesses require antibiotics.

Life saving skills: Basic CPR

Learn the basics of CPR, swimming and driving a car, because you may need these in an emergency, either to save your own life, or someone else's. At least know how to tread water, how to avoid panicking in an emergency situation, what to do if someone is choking, the directions to your nearest hospital or health centre, as well as the numbers for your local police and fire departments.