Lilieth West - The goal-getter

LILIETH West is the corporate relationship manager at JMMB Bank. Although having happened upon a career in corporate banking, she credits her love for figures, and for a challenge, for her ability to transition from an accountant to a sales role. With a background steeped in figures and a degree in management studies and finance, she spent her early career in the background, but in the last seven years, used her solid understanding of financial analysis and good time management to oversee her clients' portfolio.

She admits the turn her career has taken is not one she crafted, but has no regrets as she has discovered her passion to help businesses grow on a financial level, and even expand their human resources capacity.

West credits her determination to provide exceptional client experience and dedication to her clients as the key to her success as a corporate relationship manager, with a solution-oriented approach to problem solving. Her advice to others looking to trod a similar path is to be passionate, confident, flexible and resilient as managing a range of clients with a range of needs can be challenging and unforgiving, yet it takes a goal-getter to keep going in spite of setbacks. It is no wonder with this view that her inspiration is Maya Angelou's Still I Rise.

We sat down with West last week where she talks about her life, her work, and her plans for the future.

AW: How would you introduce yourself to the world?

LW: I am a dynamic, driven, caring and God-fearing woman.

AW: What would you say has been your greatest contribution to the world?

LW: I contribute to nation-building through my continued support of corporate clients, with structured loan facilities and other financial solutions that help these companies to maintain or improve their financial performance, thereby facilitating the country's economic development and providing employment. Strong companies form the backbone of a good ecosystem and facilitates growth.

AW: What was your first job?

LW: My first job was as an accounting officer at West Consultancy, a small software consultancy company that my husband, Norval West, and I operated, straight out of university.

AW: When would you say you have worked the hardest?

LW: I worked the hardest when I began my transition from a predominantly retail sales and accounting career to business banking, while working at a previous financial institution. This set the stage for me to transfer my skills in managing clients' portfolios and relationship building, while balancing other key administrative duties. My ability to transition seamlessly and excel in the role paved the way for me to provide stellar service in my current role as a corporate banking manager at JMMB Bank, where I manage clients with larger revenues.

AW: What do you love most about your work?

LW: I love to see the growth of companies, both their profitability and people development. I am especially pleased when I see the difference that I have helped a company to make by restructuring its portfolio, giving it the fiscal space to now increase revenue, better manage operating expenses, and drive overall profitability. Admittedly, I get an extra thrill when I am able to support companies in overcoming major financial challenges to having a full turnaround in their performance. I also appreciate that my current role has allowed me to grow professionally and hone my leadership and people skills. Being a part of a financial group also affords me the opportunity to cater to the broad-based needs of the corporate clients and their employees, by providing a range of financial solutions to help them achieve their goals on a personal and company level…I feel like my client's win is also a win for me.

AW: What sets you apart from others in the same field?

LW: I believe I have a genuine care for my clients and I strive to always go the extra mile for them by being readily accessible and keeping the lines of communication open, even as I manage expectations.

AW: What would you say is your best career achievement to date?

LW: One of my best career achievements to date was being recognised for the most revenue contributed to the bank for the period, at my previous employer. I have used this accomplishment to also motivate myself to continually strive for excellence as I serve my current clients.

AW: Tell us about some other women who have inspired you.

LW: Three women come to mind readily for their resilience and keen sense of self. At JMMB, I have drawn inspiration from our co-founder, the late Joan Duncan, whose aspiration was not to make a lot of money for herself, but to have a clean heart and pure spirit, thereby making a difference in people's lives. Michelle Obama and Maya Angelou have inspired me because of their resilience and willingness to go against the “grain” and continue to be themselves instead of becoming who others expect them to be. I see Maya Angelou as like a quiet storm in her own right, acknowledging her strength and inspiring others through personal experiences; in fact she is one of my favourite inspirational authors.

AW: What is your advice to young women who are looking to pursue a career in your field?

LW: My advice to young women is that time management is key and as rewarding as this field is, it is also highly competitive. I would also encourage them to be flexible, as this is not a typical eight-hour job, and some days will require long hours.

AW: Describe a typical day for you

LW: I am an early riser, starting my day off with preparing breakfast for hubby and the kids. Then, as I head into office, I respond to client calls and set the pace for my day ahead. There is typically at least three planned meetings with clients each day to review and strategise for their portfolios, which typically takes me into the early afternoon. Thereafter, I will do daily routine tasks, follow up on any outstanding matters on clients' behalf before rounding out the day. To unwind at the end of the day and maintain a healthy balance, I exercise. On getting home, I am on mommy duty, assisting my children with homework and then relaxing for the evening. Occasionally, I will carry home work that needs to be completed ahead of the next day, or where necessary, I will have client meetings in the late afternoons.

AW: What does self-care/unwinding look like for you?

LW: Self-care for me is simple, I am a ' Netflix and Chill', kind of girl for the most part, so basically I unwind by snuggling up in bed, with a glass of red wine, and watching Netflix. I also enjoy a good road trip with my family, although these have been curtailed since COVID-19.

AW: What is your go-to thing for inspiration?

LW: I read a lot of motivational and inspirational books. I enjoy reading Maya Angelou's books which celebrate self-love and acceptance. I find this quite inspiring.