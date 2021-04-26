Limping along into love

A brave young Jamaican man came forward two weeks ago to share his COVID-19 story. Having had the virus twice, he became really ill the second time around, but managed to escape death's clutches unscathed… well almost. In urging Jamaicans to get vaccinated when their time came, the 25-year-old shared that his most pressing health issue after contracting COVID-19 was erectile dysfunction (ED). And, as expected, the nation sounded off.

From think pieces on Twitter to analyses from gym instructors on Instagram, many men were clearly triggered by the young man's testimony. The women, for the most part, were sympathetic. But we know that it's one thing for women to gracefully witness a man's 'downfall' online, and another thing altogether when it's happening on the other side of their beds. These women share honestly how they would react if their partners suddenly could not get it up.

Tanya, 27, entertainment coordinator:

I actually had a young boyfriend with erectile dysfunction, he just didn't want to admit it. He was in his 20s, and the few times it ever came up, it was never really firm, and it didn't last long. It is one of the reasons why we broke up, to be honest. He refused to admit that there was something wrong with him, and I didn't really know much about the condition at the time, so, of course, I thought he just didn't find me attractive enough. My self-esteem really took a hit, and I ended up cheating just to see if other men would find me appealing.

Sue, 30, cosmetologist:

I would stay with him, 100 per cent! That is surely a faithful man. I would rather be with a loving man who can only surprise me every now and then, than a village ram who wants to hackle up my body every day, then still go outta road go cheat. At least when the man knows that his tool is unreliable he will humble himself and not walk around looking for work on every site.

Samantha, 25, nurse:

Of course I would stay with my man, as long as he is willing and able to please me in other ways. The 'hammer' is just a small part of lovemaking, and much more versatile ones are sold online anyways. Plus, if he is young, then chances are that the ED is temporary, so it's something that we can work on and bring it back to life together. And if not, that's still OK. I could live with that as long as it doesn't make him insecure and emotionally abusive.

Toya, 36, entrepreneur:

No, I would not stay. Sex is a very important part of a relationship and whether we want to admit it or not, the relationship is bound to have problems after a while if our needs are not being met. I don't know any man who would stay with a woman who, for whatever reason, permanently can't make love to him, so why should I put myself through that as a young girl? I would leave, sorry.

Amanda, 28, legal secretary:

So many of these young men already have erectile dysfunction and are in denial. I don't see why they're making such a big deal because that guy said it out loud. I appreciate him for speaking about it so candidly. A lot of these men who've never had COVID-19 have weak erections that keep fluctuating so much during the act that they can't finish what they started — especially the fit, handsome ones who are always in the gym working out. And women still stay with them and keep them in denial. Not me though. If my man had a limp shrimp and refuses to admit it and seek medical help, I'm moving to firmer ground.