Locked down during the lockdown

A woman on the side is always aware that she's not the chosen one, and for many, this has been distressingly apparent as the weekly lockdowns continue. The lockdowns mean that there is a literal pause on any visits outside the home, with men who were inclined to stray being compelled to stay at home with their main partners for days on end. What has this meant for those who have been living double lives?

Paul:

I don't know about anybody else, but I don't have enough money to be juggling right now. Money man can afford dem tings, I suppose.

Norris:

It's simple — essential worker. It's been hard, because the police at Six Miles wild yuh up on the road when they think you don't have a reason to be out there, and even want letter from employer and all kinds of things, but I chanced it one time and used my ID. I wouldn't do it again though, because to be honest, the COVID thing has me reconsidering if this lifestyle is even worth the hassle.

Pete:

I'm a black man. Black men don't cheat. That's the look for 2021, thanks to Andrew Holness.

Anthony:

This is a good time to remind the brothers: He that keepeth his mouth, keepeth his life. I will not tell you the brother's code!

Patrick:

These are serious times. If my girl can't manage with WhatsApp messages, then she can blame Andrew. Life too serious to be out there trying to catch COVID anyway. Inside mi seh!

Lance:

Before things got so bad I used to make a one move, even when I was working from home. But it's too risky now with Delta. I've now become a family man, and I've even started to go to prayer meetings online with wifey. Best of all, I've saved a lot of money by not spending on other ladies.

Bryan:

The way things set now, and as a man who used to roam the streets, I have no idea how people find the time to have a job and two relationships. Man's just trying to make it to 2022.

Noel:

By the time you get out of the house on a Wednesday you just have time to catch up on your hussling and stock up for another weekend. Plus you have to sort out stuff for the wife and kids, and make sure you make some money so you don't lose your house and your car, 'cause the loan companies don't miss to call and annoy you. Which man could really say that he has time right now to be messing around? If it's one thing COVID and Andrew did, it's to make many of us players into family men.