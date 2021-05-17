Lower your risk of developing pre-eclampsia in pregnancy

APPROXIMATELY five to 10 per cent, but as high as 18 per cent of pregnant women in developing countries are affected by the life-threatening, multi-system disorder, pre-eclampsia.

Obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr Robyn Khemlani said that the condition, which is one of the major causes of maternal and perinatal morbidity and mortality, only occurs during pregnancy, and is usually characterised by gestational hypertension.

“Pre-eclampsia usually occurs after week 20 of pregnancy, and can range from mild to severe. The exact cause of pre-eclampsia is not known, even though it's thought to be [the] improper functioning of the placenta, including insufficient blood flow to the placenta [there is no clear evidence of this]. Other factors, including high fat and poor nutrition, immune function disorders, genetic issues or family history are also believed to increase your risk of developing the condition,” she explained.

She told All Woman that with high blood pressure in pregnancy being one of the most common telltale signs of pre-eclampsia, this is why consistent monitoring of your numbers is an important part of prenatal care. Other symptoms include protein in the urine, blurred vision, headaches and swelling or puffiness in areas such as the face, hands and feet.

“At each prenatal check-up, it's important that your health-care provider checks your blood pressure, because an early symptom of pre-eclampsia is a rise in blood pressure. Blood pressure that exceeds 140/90 millimetres of mercury (mm Hg) or greater, documented on two occasions, at least four hours apart is abnormal,” Dr Khemlani underscored.

Once abnormal, the ObGyn said that your physician may also perform other tests that include checking your urine levels; kidney and blood clotting functions; an ultrasound scan to check your baby's growth; and a Doppler scan to measure the efficiency of blood flow to the placenta.

These tests will be able to paint a clearer picture of the woman's medical situation. This way your physician will be able to strategise her course of antenatal care.

At this point, the question that is naturally on everybody's mind is, can pre-eclampsia be prevented? Unfortunately, not at the moment, Dr Khlemani advised. However, she said that while assuring prevention might be out of the picture, a holistic wellness approach, including adapting to a change in lifestyle and nutrition before and during pregnancy, may see fewer women getting diagnosed.

If you are serious about lowering your chances of maternal hypertension, or the severity of related problems if you do, then following this guideline is a step in the right direction:

• Use little or no added salt in your meals.

• Increase your intake of fruits and vegetables.

• Drink six to eight glasses of water a day.

• Avoid fried foods and junk food.

• Get enough rest daily.

• Exercise regularly. It can prevent excess weight gain, as well as help lower blood pressure in some women.

• Elevate your feet several times during the day.

• Avoid drinking alcohol.

• Avoid beverages containing caffeine.

• Go to prenatal visits.

Unfortunately, some pre-existing factors can put a woman at increased risk of developing the condition, which may require her to take extra precautions to maintain good health. If you are concerned that you might fall into this category, and your answer is yes to any of the bullet points below, then you are at an increased risk of pre-eclampsia.

•High blood pressure before pregnancy.

•You had pre-eclampsia or high blood pressure during a past pregnancy.

•You have diabetes or kidney disease.

•You have an autoimmune disorder such as lupus.

•You are older than age 40.

•You were obese before you got pregnant.

•You are having your first baby.

•You are carrying more than one baby.