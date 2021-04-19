Marcy Chin takes a stand against rapists, predators and paedophiles

CONCERNED about the frequent incidents of rape and violence against women, singer Marcy Chin has decided to throw her support behind women and children who have faced abuse.

She recently did a freestyle, which took aim at paedophiles, rapists and predators.

“I spoke up because I am a woman and an injustice to one woman is an injustice to all women. I, like most women, feel targeted. The frequency of these incidents in recent times have started to incite fear among our women and I wanted to shout from the top of my lungs that we should not live in fear. Fear keeps us docile. Let us not give power to the predators by living in fear,” said Chin.

Having resided in an inner-city community in Kingston, Chin knows first-hand what the experience is like.

“Every woman knows what it means to be violated, whether verbally or physically. We all relate on some level,” she shared.

Chin is determined to use her platform and musical talent to be the voice for women.

“I just like to remind women of our power from time to time. If that brings comfort to my listeners, then I would have done my part. I am interested in contributing in any way to properly help women who are victims.”

Asked for suggestions for a solution to the issues, Chin said, “There's no one definite solution; however, I can say for certain that the way to arrive at any solution is to get the conversation going no matter how uncomfortable it may be. In fact, the more uncomfortable the better. We cannot leave any area unexplored.”

She added, “We have to start listening to women. For some reason men like to take their cues about women from men, while women are ignored. If you listen to the way a typical man views consent and rape, you may wonder why sex education hasn't been properly introduced into our school curriculum. A course with an extensive syllabus debunking sexual myths and revealing more truths can really help to change the narrative about sex in our society.”

Chin believes that there also needs to a review of the local justice system.

“The men in our society like to assume what they think a woman is going through, how she is or should be affected. And most times these men are lawmakers. Our justice system seems to match the mentality of how the men in our society generally think. Educating our women and children can curtail that for our future. Teach them how to acknowledge red flags and provide decent facilities with actual trauma experts,” she said.

To further sensitise the public about her stance against sexual predators, Chin will be formally recording the freestyle, which has received overwhelming response on Instagram.

“Based on the overwhelming positive response on the freestyle, I will be recording it. It will be called Warning,” she said.