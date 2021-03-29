Masks for nurses

Gregory Christian, director of Cari-Med Group Limited, pictured with members of the Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ), after presenting a donation to the association on March 23.

From left are Debby Ann McKenzie-Cookes, deputy director of nursing services at Kingston Public Hospital; NAJ president Patsy Edwards-Henry; and Lillian Lewis-McDonald, infection prevention control nurse at Victoria Jubilee Hospital.

The donation of funds from the Cari-Med Foundation will facilitate fitting of respiratory masks for 55 nurses at the Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee hospitals.