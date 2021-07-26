Men share the most hurtful things women have said to them

MEN often get flak for not thinking before they speak — it's almost like hurtful words just fall out of their mouths effortlessly. But less talked about, perhaps because these hurtful exchanges are less likely to reach the level of bar talk, is just how equally caustic the fairer sex can be with their words.

Men who have been at the receiving end of fiery exchanges with women with scathing tongues told All Woman the most hurtful thing women have said to them:

Devrol, 29, designer:

She said, “You say you were different, but you are just like all the other waste men out there!” That really hurt me because I take pride in myself as being 'separate and apart'. I am a good guy, and being bundled with the waste men felt like a dagger was plunged into my heart.

Darien, 26, farmer:

It was my first time with my girlfriend, and in the middle what in my mind was good and fun, she told me to get up because I was “big and useless”. It was so embarrassing, but I went and sorted out myself — you know, gained some knowledge — and the next opportunity I got from her she gave me 10 out of 10.

Ajax, 26, bearer:

Last year I was talking to a girl and asked her what she would do if I asked her to marry me. She said, “I am telling you point blank not to waste your time because I am going to tell you no — because bearer money is not it and you ah guh get bun plus embarrassment when I turn you down.” I liked her honesty, even though it hurt me. I saved my time and bearer money and started my own delivery business. It's doing well.

Michael, 34, taxi driver:

She told me that she was pregnant and as soon as I asked, “For real babes?” she and her friend started to laugh. She then said, “Then mi coulda fool fi breed fi dutty foot taxi man? A touch and go mi deh pan.” That really cut me deep. I didn't even want to be intimate with her anymore. I still gave her the KFC money that she came for, though.

Ramone, 33, plant operator:

She told me about my mother because I accused her of having another man. Normally I can keep my composure because words don't do any harm to me, but when it comes to my mom that will bring out the worst personality in me, that I am not proud of. I moved on from her because she was bound to make me do something ugly.

James, 30, medical student:

She told me that I would never be good enough for her, even when I became a medical doctor, because I was already born in the “gutters of poverty”, and nothing that I did or accomplished would change that.

Theo, 38, consultant:

I was with this girl and her man came back into the picture. He was a wealthier guy and he was there being rough with her and I stopped him and asked him not to speak to the lady like that. I was mistaken in believing she wanted me to defend her, because she was actually turned on by this man's aggressive actions. When he asked to her, “Wah you a do? 'Cause mi [nuh] inna no more chatting,” she grabbed on to him and left. Later, she said to me, “I am not ungrateful but you were just a bed-warmer. Don't hate me, it's just the truth,” and then just left to be with the abusive man in his big van.

Christopher, 41, developer:

I was being used for pleasure at some point during my thirties. It was a woman who I thought was out of my league — confident, beautiful and had reached a very good place in her career. So, when she gave me the opportunity, I think the confidence issue and the excitement of finally getting in bed with her made me “arrive” too quickly. By quickly, I mean in less than three minutes. She said, “This was a mistake. I don't know what I was thinking.” Before I could get a word in she said, “Never again!” It was just one big mess. Something moves inside me every now and again when it surfaces in memory.