Men Speak: Dating Delilah

IT is said that men cheat the most, women play the most games, and in the end nobody wins. Problems are bound to arise in relationships when women know deep down that they are not in love, but convince men to think they are. Whether it's for attention, affection, or power or possessions, women have been known to deceive.

These men have been on the receiving end of women's deception, and they share below how it feels to date a Jamaican Delilah.

Kenneth, 36, computer engineer:

I had a girl one time who would always turn up 'pregnant' if she realised things were really on the rocks with us, then just when I would calm down and come around, she would 'lose' the baby. I found out, after years of back and forth with this woman, that she was never once pregnant, she was getting the urine from pregnant women in the office where she worked as a nurse. To make matters worse, at one point when I was questioning my fertility (she has other kids, so I figured it was me) this woman had in an IUD [intrauterine device]. This woman messed with me in the wickedest way because she knew all I wanted is to be a father. Hopefully God will bless me soon.

Roger, 40, musician:

My babymother is the most deceitful person I know. It's because I can't bother with the argument and I don't want to be a maama man why I just let her get away with her scamming sometimes. She works in a wholesale, so she usually just tells me how much the things cost for the baby and I give her the money for them. I never bought anything myself. It's since I got another child that I went to buy some things and I realised that this Jezebel was robbing me blind.

Andrew, 28, health care worker:

I was dating a girl who lived near to the campus while I was in med school. She was kinda 'downtown' but she seemed very ambitious, so I enjoyed having her around. I don't know if it's because she saw me in medical school why she assumed I was rich, but that girl would suck me dry of my parents' little money if I let her. She was always hungry, and she or somebody for her was always sick and needed money. One time she told me she needed $20,000 to pay for uniforms and books to start nursing school, and I asked my friends and even my family to help me out, and she used the money to buy a wig.

Alex, 47, mechanic:

The wickedest lie a woman ever told me was that she was turning into a vegetarian. She said she wouldn't cook any meat, or be around it. What I didn't know was that it was just an excuse she was making because she didn't want to come by my place on weekends, because I am a man who likes my beef and pork. After a while things mash up, because she was too fussy-fussy. A couple months after things cooled off I saw her and two of her friends by the jerk man up Red Hills Road. I don't know for sure what was in her foil paper, but I don't think it was vegetables.