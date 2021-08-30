Men tell – the scents we love to smell on her

“A woman's perfume tells more about her than her handwriting.” — Christian Dior

FRAGRANCE is a very personal thing — the choice of a favourite perfume often has a deep rooted foundation, whether it was a gift from a lover, a reminder of something lovely in the past, or a scent that just clicked on a subliminal level when you first smelled it.

For many of us there's that one scent that we always go back to, no matter what, and the scent of a perfume when coupled with the personality of an individual can create a particular mood. But while personal preference is one thing, appreciation from others, including those we love, is even better. What are the scents men like to smell on their women? Is it vanilla, musk, sandalwood, citrus, lemon, apples, cinnamon, or something else? We polled a few men who claim to have exclusive tastes, and these are what they like.

Omar Francis, business owner:

Jo Malone's White Jasmine & Mint. I got this sampler as a gift for my wife, and everytime she wears it, something rises within me. Talk about exotic! This transports me from Jamaica, and all the way to the English countryside.

Ricardo Fernandes, engineer:

My wife loves anything Marc Jacobs, but I must say that Lola gets me everytime. Everytime she wears it, Kiss Me by Ed Sheeran plays in my head. It's a sweet, simple fragrance reminiscent of young love.

Frederick J, architect:

I like her natural, believe it or not. She wears traces of some coconut and vanilla stuff during the day, but it's at night when she's just out of the shower, and wearing nothing but the smell of Ivory body wash and promises of passion, that I'm most awakened by her beauty.

Aaron Davis, contractor:

Noting compares to the smell of cocoa butter all over her body, just oiled down and ready to go. No perfume can top that.

Akiel Gayle, musician:

Coco Mademoiselle — that entire line. The orange and jasmine undertones smell expensive as hell, and I love when my woman smells like a million bucks.

Francis Gordon, planner:

Carolina Herrera's Good Girl. I bought this as a joke and told my wife to follow the instructions and be a good girl...I don't know if it's because she was totally compliant with me that night why I like it so much. It's an aphrodisiac.

Chris P, entrepreneur:

Light Blue by Dolce Gabbana is what my girlfriend loves wearing. It's fresh and summery, and I love being out with her when she's wearing it because she always turns heads, and I like when others crave something I have.

D'Andre Wright, sales exec:

I think Bath and Body Works products are for high schoolers but my wife supported a friend the other day and bought some products, and one night she used Rainkissed Leaves before bed. I really like how subtle and clean it is, and certainly encouraged her to get more.