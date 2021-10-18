Natoya Goule checks in at Food for the Poor

Back in Jamaica after a season of tremendous success over the summer, Jamaican star middle distance runner and Food For The Poor (FFP) Jamaica brand ambassador Natoya Goule (centre) paid a visit to the organisation's head office in St Catherine last week.

Flanking Goule are FFP Jamaica Executive Director Kivette Silvera (left), who also presented Goule with a replica of a Food For The Poor model house, and Marsha Burrell-Rose, FFP's marketing & development manager.

The Manchester High School alumnus has pledged to use the platform afforded her as a global star in athletics to promote the work of and seek support for Food For The Poor, which, in addition to housing and food, provides emergency relief and support for micro-enterprise and educational opportunities.

In addition to making the Olympic 800m final in Tokyo, Goule this year notched her first Diamond League meet victory in Brussels, Belgium, and is now in preparation for the upcoming 2022 IAAF World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, and the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.