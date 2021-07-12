DEAR DONOVAN,

I'm 51, weighing 159 pounds. I need help with a diet plan. I have PCOS and tried several diets, to no avail. I have stopped eating rice for the past six months, sticking mainly to quinoa, vegetables, ground provisions and fish. I am also borderline hypertensive, meaning I'm not on any medication. I drink at least six cups of water and a cup of beetroot juice each day.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition characterised by large amounts of male hormones, irregular periods, and the development of small cysts in one or more of the ovaries. The hormonal imbalance, insulin resistance and inflammation associated with PCOS make it difficult for you to lose weight. However, several studies have shown that even a five per cent weight loss can improve insulin resistance, hormone balance, menstrual cycle and overall health.

It should be noted that about 70 per cent of women with PCOS have insulin resistance. This is a condition in which the cells stop recognising and using insulin. Insulin is important for blood sugar management. A high level of insulin in the body is associated with increased fat and weight gain.

That aside, I must tell you that weight loss is still possible, it is only a bit more difficult. If you get some weight loss, there are so many health benefits to be gained. But in order to get weight loss, you will have to reduce your calories/food intake and force your body to use up some of the reserve fat.

I see were you have made some changes in your diet by cutting out rice. This is good, but the overall calories that you're taking in now might roughly be the same as when you were eating rice. This is because you are still eating ground provisions, etc, and it is quite possible that you're getting the same amount of calories from ground provisions as rice. A diet with rice and a diet of ground provisions of the same calorie content will roughly keep the weight at the same place. However, a diet with ground provisions will be healthier, especially against white rice.

At this time, I would suggest that you eat more fruits, vegetables, soups, salads and whole grains. If you must eat the ground provisions, I would suggest you reduce the portions in order to cut calories. I would also suggest that you reduce the amount of beetroot juice, or you could replace it with green juice.

The overall aim with PCOS is to reduce the amount of carbohydrates in your diet so that the amount of insulin produced by the body will be reduced. In addition, it is also good to eat more foods with fibre such as fruits and vegetables, as these will help to control the sugar levels and also keep you full. It is also important to drink sufficient amounts of water.

You did not mention whether or not you were doing regular exercise. This will help to cut calories and reduce stress. Overall, if you manage to reduce calories you should get some results. Good luck.

