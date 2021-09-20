No drive to work out? Tips for getting mentally invested again

A few months ago you were probably so pumped by the possibilities that the new year would bring that you doubled up on your exercises and were bursting with vim and vigour. But, nowadays, you might not even be in the mood to do some stretches. COVID-19 fatigue, depression at the country's state of affairs, and disappointment at how long it's taking to get back to normal may have left you with malcontent, and this kind of mood isn't conducive to exercise.

Has your desire to work out dissipated? Personal trainer and fitness coach, Gisel Harrow, recommends a few tips to get you mentally invested to work out again.

Go slow

Take your time, as you are just getting back on track with your workout. Harrow recommends that you resume working out with cardio exercises.

“Start slow. Start with at least 30 minutes of workout for about three times per week and then gradually increase from there, then do at least 45 minutes to an hour. When you start with cardio you can get your body familiar with the idea of exercising again. After doing the cardio you can start with light weights because weights will make you feel sore, and when you are sore you won't want to continue,” said Harrow.

Get a check-up

Harrow said it is extremely important to get clearance from your doctor to ensure you are in optimum health.

Lift light weights

Harrow said you should lift weights of no more than 12 lbs.

“After doing the cardio you can start with light weights because lifting heavy weights will make you feel sore, and when you are sore you won't want to continue. There is soreness because you start to use the muscles that you haven't used in a while,” she said.

Set small goals

Eventually you will push yourself to achieve high workout goals.

“You will say, for instance, that this month you want to walk five miles, so you work your way up to that. Set your goals and set a time in which you can complete them,” she said.

Music

If you love listening to music then starting to work out again will be a breeze for you. Harrow recommends creating a playlist with your favourite songs which will keep you motivated throughout your workout.

