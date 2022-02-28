No regrets

MOST of us know of the destructive powers of cheating, whether from personal experience or supporting a scorned loved one. For many offenders, especially those who have been found out, the aftermath of their infidelity is most naturally accompanied by post-cheating emotions such as regret and remorse. There is, however, a small percentage of cheaters who are the exception.

We share stories from some of our readers who have zero regrets about doing the dirty with someone who wasn't their partner — they tell us why they did it and why they would do it again.

Meagan, 29, flight attendant:

I cheated because my man was a serial cheater and he needed to get a dose of his own medicine. I didn't care about being a lady, because since he couldn't get enough, I wanted to know what was so great about it. Anyway, it was the best loving of my life and I do not regret it or the way that learning that I cheated on him made him feel.

Michael, 49, contractor:

I cheated because my wife couldn't have children, and she was opposed to adopting and said in-vitro fertilisation was too much work and money and there were no guarantees. I love my wife but I was willing to risk it all, honestly. The woman I chose knew I wasn't going to leave my wife; we had an understanding. When my wife found out she was hurt, but she came around. However, even if she didn't, I would probably be heartbroken for the rest of my life, but I would still be content. My children are the best thing that ever happened to me.

Simone, 39, medical professional:

My relationship felt like the morgue — cold and dead. The hugs were no longer there, sex was quick and unsatisfying. I couldn't focus on anything so I decided to get my top-ups elsewhere. Intimacy is important to me – that was established from the get-go and since he failed to deliver on days when I needed it, I got it where I could. I was (am) always respectful and careful and I will continue to for as long as I need to.

Ramone, 30, plant operator:

I was 24 and she is still the best girl I have ever been with, but she just could not satisfy me, or vice versa Satisfaction should be mutual. It stressed me out that I couldn't please her, and I found someone who I got that connection with. Certainly, she was in no way comparable to my girl at the time, but her bedroom game was out of this world. I don't regret and I would do it again because my ex is better off without me and I without her as difficult as it was to accept.

Kerrese, 37, teacher:

A few years back I started dating this guy and decided to travel briefly for work. During the six months, he had a whole different relationship here. When I came back he travelled on a similar work programme, also for about six months. For the last three months of his absence, I had a boy toy playing music on my violin. I never felt an ounce of remorse, especially not since my ex was careless enough to get the girl pregnant. We have forgiven each other and moved on but there are days that I have thought about giving my boy toy a session or two.

Michelle, 46, financial adviser:

I had fallen out of love with my partner and a friend suggested that I give a guy “some'', who had been after me for years. While fooling around with him and broadening my horizons in the bedroom, I slowly found myself loving my man again. I don't know if was the new tricks that I was bringing to the bedroom or the fact that I was doing and feeling better, but my man (now husband) and I got better at loving each other. I think we are inseparable now and I never had to tell him I… or well, we got our groove back.