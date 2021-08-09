Not your personal ATM!

IN many parts of the world in years past, there was no shortage of men who didn't mind having trophy wives or kept women. But gone are the days where career-driven women were less appealing than the attractive damsel in (financial) distress waiting to be rescued by a man with long pockets.

Unfortunately for these modern women still trapped in their towers of financial insecurity, the pool of men who never thought twice about rescuing them is slowly petering out.

We asked men, would you mind dating a woman who is dependent on you for her financial needs? They were adamant that they would never date a broke woman and to qualify to date them, the woman must at least have something, no matter how small, going for her.

Miguel, 29, photographer:

I would not date a broke woman because most women, especially in this era, will only ensure that not just them, but you are broke too. I can't deal with the idea of dating a woman who is just taking and taking but not adding value to my life.

Odaine, 33, software engineer:

I would never date a broke woman; those women are for temporary pleasure, but I could never consider courting a woman who I have to financially maintain, seriously.

Marshall, 38, soldier:

I would never date a broke woman again, simply because I am no one's ATM. At least no one that I didn't parent.

Damion, 40, business owner:

I have dated broke women for most of my life just because it's so easy to get to the sex part with them. No interview questions, not a whole heap of stress or nagging. Now I am past that and I have more money and but at this stage of my life, I don't want to deal with a woman who I have to take care of financially all the time. It just rubs me the wrong way. I want someone who can be a shoulder or can offer some back-up if I fall short.

Steven, 24, teacher:

There are two types of “broke” women — those who feel entitled to what a man has and those who are broke but ambitious. I will take a chance on a broke woman with ambitions, but a broke woman whose man “must take care of” her because she has “the good good” or she “looks good”, I don't want anything to do with her.

Linval, 45, consultant:

My reason for not dating a broke woman is simple — they wouldn't date me. So why should I pick them up? If you can barely make ends meet and you are financially accommodating them and cannot give them their every want, they are the first to say that you are stingy and to call you names. But as men we allow it. They don't know what hard work is or the sacrifices you make to fulfil their needs. They are the most ungrateful group of people and I am telling you that you better get running or keep your head straight when you see them because especially if your paycheque is not that great, you will never make them happy.

Keith, 35, banker:

I would never date a broke woman because the majority of these women in my experience want to remain broke. They will drag you down with them; they don't care about the finances or your financial future because when they empty your pockets they move on to their next victim. They have a predator-type mentality — they don't have loyalty and the love that they have for you is tied to their love for your money. Take heed brothers!