Oh, the simple things...

“The simple tings dem a yuh blessings,” singer Tarrus Riley says. There is so much more to life than buying flashy items and having thousands of dollars — whether it is the basic needs such as food, shelter, or clothing and even spending quality time with family, at some point we have to realise that the simple things in life are valuable and we should really be more appreciative of them. What small things have you come to appreciate about your life as you've got older?

Carla, 49, senior secretary:

I have learnt to appreciate life more as I move about everyday, especially due to the challenges caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic…people are dying. I just have to cherish people around me a lot more.

Hanastasia, 22, financial advisor:

One of the main things I've grown to appreciate about my life is the fact that I grew up poor. Growing up in poverty taught me humility, gratitude, and tenacity. It has shaped my character and impacts how I treat and relate to people, how much I value my accomplishments and, most importantly, the goals and aspirations I've set for myself.

Another thing I've grown to appreciate is the way in which I was raised by my parents. Growing up, I lacked the capacity to understand some of the things my parents did and certain values they tried to instil. As a young adult now, I rely heavily on those principles because it's so easy to be engrossed or misled in today's society. I find that now I'm a very grounded individual. I'm able to adapt to being an independent young adult without being consumed by the value systems of society.

Lastly, I've come to appreciate everyone with whom I've had some sort of relationship; that is friendships, romantic relationships, etc. Whether those people are currently a part of my life or not, it is true what they say about each person you meet having a purpose or impacting your life, whether it's to teach you a valuable life lesson or help to develop your character in some way. Not everyone is meant to be permanent, some people come by just to teach you a lesson that needed to be learnt.

Eugennie, late 50s, pastor:

For me, I just appreciate how much I can contribute to young people. I love young people with a passion and I always like to encourage them by telling them that they can make it in life no matter what, because I did. Also, as I get older, I also appreciate good health to know that at this age I am still doing well.

Andreca, 23, high school Spanish teacher:

As I've gotten older I've come to appreciate some “small” things that people fail to realise are perhaps the greatest things in life — family, close friends, productive acquaintances who help to lift you, etc. As such, we approach life in such an individualistic way, when, in fact, we don't realise that these little experiences with everyone who comes along the way help us to grow stronger each time we enter a new chapter in life. I've also learnt to appreciate myself more and understand that you can't always succeed immediately at everything you do. Lastly, I've learnt to be proud of myself for fighting through many hardships, because there is always sunshine at the end of the storm.

Kadeen, 41, administrative assistant:

I have grown to appreciate the time spent with my family, knowing that at the end of the day family is all you have sometimes. Family is very important, we could be here today and gone tomorrow. Additionally, I have come to appreciate the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle by way of monitoring the foods I consume and exercising regularly to help boost my physical and mental stability.

Shanique, 23, cashier:

I learnt to appreciate the small things and attention that my family has shown me since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. I appreciate, too, that I still have my job.

Georgianne, 21, medical student:

One small thing I've come to appreciate in life as I've gotten older is the privilege of having a loving family. I've seen so many people struggle with their family relationships. Even though my family sometimes drives me up the wall, I wouldn't trade them for anything!

Imani, 21, student:

I've come to appreciate the times to myself where I can think, read, and breathe. I appreciate having a smaller group of friends that genuinely care for me as we continue to march towards a shared vision of prosperity. But, most of all, I appreciate the maturity that comes with growth. Growing pains they're called, because to create a better world for yourself, the old one must be torn away and that change can be painful. But it is a necessity for the advancement of finally becoming one's true self.