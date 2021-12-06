On brand with Da'nielle Bazzoni-Lawrence

Da'nielle Bazzoni-Lawrence is the owner and managing director of Zone Marketing Ltd.

AW: What was your first job?

DBL: I was 16 when I started my first job as a clerk in a family friend's store. It was only a weekend and holiday job because, of course, I was still in school. At that age, making my own money was great. I spent all of the money I earned — after all, I could now afford the little things my mom probably said weren't necessary before. My mother, soon after, taught me the value of saving and the first steps of proper money management. I'm much savvier now, thank God!

AW: What would you say is your best career achievement today?

DBL: When I first formed my company, Zone Marketing Limited, I'll admit I was a little short-sighted about scaling my business. I figured offering services in Jamaica was the destination but then I received the opportunity to work regionally with one of my existing clients. This gave me a fresh perspective and opened my eyes to greater possibilities as a marketer and entrepreneur. So in a sense, that could also be seen as a great achievement. Sometimes the achievement is not just about the financial or physical manifestation, it can be the attainment or development of a new mindset — that 'Aha!' moment that propels you to the next level.

AW: When would you say you worked the hardest?

DBL: When my daughter was born I made it a priority to operate outside of that notion that women slow down after giving birth or that they don't work at full capacity and maintain momentum. That is an opinion that honestly needs to be put to rest. I see capable women doing amazing jobs in their respective businesses and I respect their drive and determination. I am proud to be a part of that tribe of women! We find the right balance even when we're super tired because we can't afford to slow down. My employees and clients depended on me during that time and I refused to ignore the calling that I knew I had upon my life. Now I am the living example to my daughter of a woman who is a mother, a wife, a daughter and a friend — with a successful career to go with it. It is challenging but it is doable.

AW: What is your go-to quote for inspiration/motivation?

DBL: My personal mantra is “Success is my birthright”. It has nothing to do with feeling entitled. It's my way of reminding myself that I was put on this earth to be successful in anything I put my mind to. It can be as big as landing a new, previously deemed 'unattainable' client or even as simple as winning some sort of valuable contribution award at the school PTA. Whatever it is, success is simply my birthright.

AW: What is your advice to young women who are looking to pursue a career in your field?

DBL: I'll be honest with you, marketing is a very popular and saturated field. In order to stand out you will need to have a certain passion for it so my advice is to first really think about what you want to do — do some self-analysis. Do you have the ability to make a brand irresistible to the right people? Can you create that magnetisation needed to get customers to complete the required action? Second, get into marketing because you enjoy it, not because you are active on social media or you think it's an easy career. This field requires dedication, hard work and long hours.