Outstanding Men: Leading by Example - Pt 4

Dr Winston Adams, Founder/Executive Chairman, UCC Group of Companies

In our society markers of manliness often surround competence as providers and protectors of our families. But leadership also demands that one stands on principle, be honest and ethical to survive, and excel in today's demanding society. We have proven this to be true at the expanding UCC Group.

As leaders we are called on to inspire, guide, and support, and the progress of an organisation depends on our ability to motivate subordinates and colleagues alike.

The modern workplace requires that we lead by example, bringing to bear not just business acumen, professional training and experience, but also traits of sensitivity, empathy, compassion, and understanding of the value of interpersonal relationships, all of which play a significant role in efficiently running the affairs of an organisation.

Miguel Alister Walker, Assistant Vice-President (AVP) – Wealth Management, Proven Wealth Limited

I take my role as a leader within Proven Wealth Limited seriously, and as I execute my duties and responsibilities daily, I am reminded to lead by example in my actions, communications, and relationships. I have no issues managing a mixed-gender team — seven males, 13 females — as I employ an egalitarian approach to leadership, one built on investing in the personal growth and development of my team members. As the challenges of a demanding society arise, I must lead from in front by empowering each team member irrespective of gender to unlock their true potential. As John Maxwell says, “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.”

Noel Bacquie, Director – Enforcement, Betting Gaming & Lotteries Commission

To me it is not just about being a man, it is about being a leader. When I look at the purpose of any business, it is to add value to its stakeholders. It does this through reinvesting in itself and identifying ways it can innovate to remain relevant. If we were to treat our lives as a business by reinvesting in ourselves and continuing to look for innovative ways that we can add value to our stakeholders which are our families, churches and communities, it just may inspire others to do the same.

Professor Lincoln P Edwards, President, Northern Caribbean University

Leading by example is an effective way to lead because it couples words and actions together in a powerful alignment that leads to improved credibility and respect for the leader. A pressing demand of society is the reduction in crime and violence, which is mainly perpetrated by males.

At NCU we care, and our focus is on character, creativity, and competence as essential values in achieving one's goal in life. It is important that I exemplify these values as a male leader in order to inspire our students, especially our males, to adopt these values.

When we find creative ways to assist our students, such as the implementation of the Restoring Every Student's Confidence Using Education (RESCUE) programme, which allows access to tertiary education by students from underserved communities, we not only show that we care, but we earn the trust and confidence of our students. This stimulates a transformation in their lives that leads to positive outcomes and an improved society with the potential for lower crime and violence.

Allan Lewis, Managing Director, JN Fund Managers

I didn't fully understand how important it is to set an example until in 2002 when my 10-year-old daughter (second of my three pulchritudinous daughters) asked me as I was driving her to school, “Daddy how come you don't always do the things you tell me to do?” That one question discombobulated my entire being and I promised myself from then on that I should always seek to behave in a way that could be celebrated by Jilliane, Jessica, and Justine.

Leading is hard to do well and I am probably not very good at it, but I am certain that leading by example is a necessary, albeit not sufficient, characteristic to be considered an effective leader.

Jessica's question provided more motivation for me to strive to do more to be a good citizen that contributes to my community, country, and the world. Little things matter. Some may consider good behaviour small points, but “all points are small”. Including “please” and “thank you” in our conversations with everyone communicates respect to all. Opening a door or standing up when a woman enters the room is as relevant and appropriate today as it was before.

Picking up garbage in areas miles away from your home illustrates caring for the country. Donating blood every three months or as frequently as your body allows rather than when a friend requires blood saves lives. When I find myself forgetting the commitments I have made to myself in an environment where boorish behaviour is becoming more acceptable, I remember Jessica's question and the importance of setting examples that honour the memories of my parents, grandparents, teachers, football coaches and all others whose examples enable me to live the life I live today.

Clifton Reader, Managing Director, Moon Palace Jamaica

The importance of leadership in the hospitality industry today can't be overestimated. This has become even more obvious during COVID-19 and the uncertainties the pandemic has created.

It has made leading by example an even greater imperative to build confidence among staff and hotel guests alike. Critical is respect for colleagues and team members and the utilisation of problem-solving abilities and good customer relations which also honour the contributions of staff.

The hospitality industry boasts team members across various age groups and genders. Many are the main or dominant breadwinners for their families. Some hotels have multiple family members in their employment. A commitment to fairness is at the heart of the workplace and part of our culture, and the result is mutual respect between management and employees and a reduction of conflict between people.

We have all been impacted by the pandemic and the many challenges experienced require leaders to be empathetic and sympathetic while upholding the procedures and protocols of the organisation and the dictates for health and safety. So, whether it is mask-wearing, hand sanitising, social distancing, the protocols apply to every level of staff and leaders must comply to inspire others to do likewise.

Utilising my business sense and an understanding of the business end of the hospitality industry and combining the voice of experience with sound operational practices has helped us to move ahead, take advantage of opportunities, tackle challenges as they arise, and set the stage for growth.

Andre Alleyne, JP, Assistant Supervisor - Customer Service, VM Building Society

A lot rests on the shoulder of a man within the Jamaican society and as a young man with so many roles and responsibilities it is of paramount importance that I lead by example as there are many who look to me for counsel and encouragement, even without my immediate knowledge. My daily examples lead to trust, dependability and open communication which are needed in our society.

