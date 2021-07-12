Over 200,000 pads donated by the #EndPeriodPoverty campaign this year

FOURTEEN Jamaican schools (one in each parish) and six women's shelters have benefited this year from a donation of over 200,000 pads to girls and young women in need by the ongoing #EndPeriodPoverty campaign — a partnership between Always and the HerFlow Foundation.

The programme was launched on March 8 — International Women's Day — and concluded on June 7. HerFlow Foundation continued its partnership with Always to assist with the distribution of the 200,160 pads. The campaign also included a host of well-known social media influencers who worked to educate and raise awareness of how period poverty affects girls.

The continued commitment of Always in the fight against period poverty is especially impactful this year, as the novel coronavirus pandemic has worsened the reality of period poverty. As many families and individuals grapple with diminished incomes and struggle to pay for food and other necessities, girls and young women are increasingly forced to go without essential period protection. With this donation, Always aims to uplift young women and provide them with the confidence that is central to their achievement.

A total of 200,160 pads (or 21,600 packs) was distributed and the targeted schools were Robert Lightbourne High, Horace Clarke High, Fair Prospect High, St James High, May Day High, Camperdown High, Charlemont High, Brown's Town High, William Knibb High, Green Island High, Lacovia High, Frome Technical High, Oberlin High, and Lennon High. Additionally, the six women's shelters which received donations included Mary's Child in Kingston; Homestead Place of Safety in Stony Hill, St Andrew; Women's Centre of Jamaica Foundation in Kingston; Woman Inc in Kingston; Pringle Home for Girls in St Mary; and Summer Hill Childcare Facility in Clarendon.

“Playing an active role in combating period poverty is extremely important to Always,” noted Tamara Thompson, general manager, Consumer Brands Limited (local distributor of Always).

“As we continue to navigate the increased challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must all do our part to support our citizenry in need. Improving access to period products in Jamaica is now more important than ever, and Always is determined to make a positive difference in the lives of our young women and girls.”

The international Always #EndPeriodPoverty campaign has donated more than 90 million pads to girls around the world.