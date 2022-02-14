Percival and Elitha share a long and lasting love

PERCIVAL Alexander Newell, 92, and Elitha Myfantie Newell, 86, celebrate 68 years of marriage today.

Together they have 11 children and have been parents for over a dozen adopted children. Their marriage has been an inspiration for their children, grand, and great grandchildren.

The love they share epitomises the love they have for the Lord — never failing, no boundaries, forgiving and persevering. When trials test their love, they hold steadfast together.

Within the last year, Percival has had two strokes, but that has not hindered their love for each other. Elitha knows nothing else than loving her husband as she remembers her wedding vows, “To have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part, according to God's holy ordinance; and thereto I pledge thee my love to you.”

The companionship they share is unexplainable. How can they live without each other? Percival, despite his health conditions, still looks into his wife's face. He smiles and finds comfort in her unfailing love towards him... those moments touch the hearts of their children who say they cannot imagine a life without them being at the centre.

Together they stand resolute to explain the essence of marriage, what it means and how couples should work together to improve themselves and their children's lives, making the next generation better than the other.

As they continue to grow with each other, they have learned to give each other their space for ministerial work, community involvement, gardening, and meditating on the word of God. The word of God is their daily food. When Percival had his first stroke, his speech was very clear whenever he prayed. That's the power of God's anointing upon him, his family says, and he would continue to praise saying, “What a blessing”.

It's their love that keeps them going, supported by their children.

“As children we hold the values and morals of being loving and kind to others without pretending, as that's all we know. The power of love has no boundaries,” the children say.

“As we observe them, we truly understand the power of love. We are not sure how many couples will have an experience of this unity, but we are forever grateful that we are children of Percival and Elitha Newell.”