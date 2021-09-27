Phew! He dodged a bullet!

THEY say what is for you won't go past you, and everything happens for a reason. Indeed, sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck.

Last week we talked to women who shared experiences of having dodged a bullet with men, some chalked up to divine intervention. This week the men share their tales.

LJ, 27:

I liked this girl at work, and everyone knew she was a single mother, because she always had to take her kid to work, and it was obvious that she didn't have any help. I didn't mind her having a child, because I'm mature enough to take on any challenge. Well, she gave me a chance after I convinced a friend of hers that I was legit, and we started dating. Everything was going well — I was even attending events at the child's school, and for all intents and purposes was the daddy. Until one Friday she casually told me that her baby daddy was going to be on the island, and would be staying with her, because he couldn't afford a hotel. Trust me, before that she had never even mentioned that this fellow was still alive, much less to have enough status to be her roomie. I just said cool, and went home. Couple days later she called and said I could come hang, but I declined, because if she could be so cool and calm with her treachery, who knows what else she was capable of.

Keino, 33:

I literally found my name on parchment paper, as the old people say, and I hightailed it outta there. Was with this lady for a few years, and was even thinking that as soon as my business got off the ground some more I would make her my wife. I was at her house one day and she had gone to the market, when I got a call and had to rush out. I was searching and couldn't find my watch, so I moved the bed a bit to see if it had fallen between the bed and the wall. When I moved the bed I spotted something in the corner and moved it some more, as I thought she had dropped another item under there. But it wasn't any old thing; it was a little shrine with candles, my picture, my name written down, and some blue liquid in a bottle. You didn't have to tell me twice to take up mi foot inna mi hand and run. I didn't even find my watch. Didn't even take her calls after that, I just booked a flight to go cool out.

Lance, 40:

I was away when my baby was born so I didn't get to sign the birth certificate, and just didn't follow up when I returned. No biggie, because that could get done at any time. I planned to marry my girl sooner rather than later, but some research by my older daughter stopped me. She was innocently doing blood types in science, and had to get everyone's blood type in the family for her project. Well it turns out that my new baby's blood type made it scientifically impossible that he could be mine, and just to be certain, I followed up with a DNA test. The baby wasn't mine and I dodged a bullet because if my name had been on the birth certificate I would have been liable for child support.