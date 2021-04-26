PID — the disease that lingers after that STI

PID — the disease that lingers after that STIMonday, April 26, 2021
|
CANDIECE KNIGHT
|
AS Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Awareness Month winds down, we shine the spotlight on an infection that affects many women — pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). Though this infection is not sexually transmitted, PID is most commonly caused by STIs.
Many women suffer from this condition unknowingly, and it is usually discovered during examination for another condition, or when they are having difficulty getting pregnant. Consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Jordan Hardie explains:
“Pelvic inflammatory disease is an infection of the female upper genital tract. This includes the uterus, Fallopian tubes and ovaries,” Dr Hardie tells All Woman. “The most common cause of PID is a sexually transmitted infection, with the most common organisms being chlamydia and gonorrhoea.”
The symptoms of PID, Dr Hardie points out, can be easily mistaken for other illnesses, or even menstrual symptoms.
“Symptoms associated with PID may include abdominal or pelvic pain, a vaginal discharge, or a fever. These can range from mild to severe. Many patients with PID, however, may be asymptomatic,” he says.
Irregular vaginal bleeding, especially during or after intercourse, and frequent, painful urination, can also be signs of PID.
Diagnosis of PID, therefore, can sometimes be a bit tricky.
“Diagnosis is most commonly based on history and clinical examination, in combination with screening for a sexual transmitted infection,” Dr Hardie notes. “However, patients with chronic pelvic inflammatory disease may not have a positive test for an active sexually transmitted infection.”
Less commonly, PID can also be caused by bacteria that enters the uterus by non-sexual means. This is most likely to happen when the cervix is opened to allow for passage of an object such as during childbirth, an abortion, or very rarely, the insertion of an interuterine contraceptive device.
The doctor shares that once diagnosed, PID is usually treated with antibiotics. “Patients with severe infections may require hospital admission and surgery to remove a tubo-ovarian abscess (a pocket of pus).”
If left untreated, severe PID can significantly reduce a woman's quality of life and ability to reproduce.
“Complications of PID include infertility, chronic pelvic pain, recurrent vaginal discharge and risk of developing an ectopic pregnancy,” Dr Hardie says.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy