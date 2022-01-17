Power packed line-up for inaugural Woman Ignite Success Summit

WITH 2022 already being heralded as the year to “boss up” and make new moves, women are invited to start the year stronger at the Woman Ignite Success Summit (WISS2022) scheduled for January 28 -29 in Kingston.

The summit, which is being launched for the first time by marketing and PR firm One Integrated Group Limited (ONEGROUP), intends to breathe new life, inspiration and hope to a unique cohort of women (18-65 years) for the year ahead.

The carefully curated two-day experience is designed to explore discussions around faith, business, career, entrepreneurship, finance and wealth, marriage, relationships and sex, while tackling current issues such as mental health and wellness and the foundations of the family.

WISS founder and ONEGROUP CEO Keneshia Nooks Blake explains: “The world at large has been bombarded by a myriad concepts, especially within the last two years of the pandemic, and women, particularly those at-risk, will get an opportunity to learn and understand the foundations of success in a holistic way. WISS2022 seeks to empower those who are intentional about finding their true calling [and with that], creating a path of success for their families, businesses, careers and relationships. It will also provide practical tools to create and maintain generational wealth and steps to 'clean up the mental mess' [in our minds] to really tackle these issues head on.”

The event has attracted more than 20 international speakers and ministers including communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist Dr Caroline Leaf, who is globally known for her work in mental health; Los Angeles-based preacher and author Heather Lindsey; high-performance coach and entrepreneur Natalie Taylor; and consultant and human-trafficking subject matter expert Shamere McKenzie. Also among the powerhouse line-up of speakers are marriage, family and sex therapist Bishop Dr Carla Dunbar; senior pastor and motivational speaker Bishop Courtney McLean; Manpower & Maintenance Services boss Audrey Hinchcliffe; former reggae star turned pastor, Junior Tucker; former Miss Jamaica World 2006 and consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Sara Lawrence Lewis; and gospel minister Glacia Robinson, among others. The full cadre of speakers are equipped to coach participants using their own stories and life experiences.

Local female gospel worshippers Dr Nadine Blair, Rhoda Isabella, Alicia Taylor, Latoya HD, Trevelle Clark Whyne, Sadra Madonna Lindsay, and Christina Broderick will also come together to deliver music ministries as part of the full WISS2022 experience. The event will be streamed virtually, and a small group of patrons are invited to participate in-person as VIPs on both days.

Organisers of WISS2022 have also indicated that the planning of the conference birthed a desire to support women who are most vulnerable in society, and will see the launch of the WAR [women-at risk] Initiative, which aims to provide ongoing hand-holding and counselling for up to 50 women who are victims of gender-based violence and abuse, trauma, rape, human trafficking, teenage pregnancy and mental health issues.

About the vision behind hosting the summit, Nooks Blake said, “It is for the woman who has had a rough past, made a few mistakes and had been set back as a result; it is for the sister who had some challenges and feels overwhelmed because of what she had encountered. The philanthropic arm of the conference ensures that at least a few women never look back to their past and sees it as a hindrance to their future success”.

“The truth is that success has no specific face, colour, race, class or creed. It is attainable by all, once we are prepared to deliberately invest in fixing our minds and taking some disciplined steps towards achieving our personal goals. The Woman Ignite Success Summit is the perfect platform to discover and re-ignite those passions, whether you are in the workplace, leading corporate entities, running your own business, hustling in the streets, navigating school life, leading a ministry in church or whether you just feel lost, misplaced or in pursuit of your purpose.”

WISS2022 is powered and funded by Digicel, Sagicor, ONEGROUP, Promo Biz Marketing & Events M-One Productions and Kouture Events. Media partners include TVJ, the Jamaica Observer, Gospel JA, TBC Radio, Radio Jamaica and SpurrOpen. Learn more and register for the summit at www.womanigniteja.com.