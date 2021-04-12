Rachel Kirlew is ahead of the game
5 minutes with WOMEN in CorporateMonday, April 12, 2021
|
RACHEL Kirlew is the assistant vice-president, investment banking, at Mayberry Investments Ltd.
AW: What was your first job?
RK: My first job was at the age of 15, working at my father's office for the summer.
AW: What would you say is your best career achievement to date?
RK: My best career achievement to date would be my current role at Mayberry Investments, as assistant VP-investment banking. This has enabled me to lead a number of projects and expand my professional career.
AW: When would you say you have worked the hardest?
RK: The main challenge that I've been faced with is the desire to put myself forward and the need for perfection in my work. This has been the most difficult aspect for me these past two years; women, on average, aspire for perfection a little more than men, which leads to insecurities and a fear of not knowing enough because we don't feel like we've completely mastered our current position. As a result I have had to work tirelessly to ensure I am ahead of the game and continue to remain knowledgeable on a myriad topics no matter how steep the learning curve.
AW: What is your go to place/thing/quote for inspiration/motivation?
RK: Warren Buffet: The best investment you can make is an investment in yourself. The more you learn, the more you'll earn.
AW: What is your advice to young women who are looking to pursue a career in your field?
RK: Persons may say the financial services industry is very male-dominated but as long as you're good at your job, well read, work well in a team and are approachable, you will succeed and make moves!
